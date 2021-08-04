DIRTY DANCING Will Be Performed at Theatre Royal Brighton in September

The UK and Ireland 2021 tour of a dazzlingly renewed version of Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 7 - Saturday 11 September.

Dirty Dancing is back! Exploding with heart pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing. Featuring 35 hit songs, including Hungry Eyes, Hey Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I've Had) The Time of My Life.

Seen by millions across the globe this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their live. See the hit film come to life before your eyes with this fantastic, emotional and triumphant live stage show.

Michael O'Reilly will star as Johnny Castle with Kira Malou as Frances Baby Houseman and Carlie Milner as Penny Johnson. They are joined by: Lynden Edwards as Dr Jake Housman, Jackie Morrison as Marjorie Houseman, Lizzie Ottley as Lisa Houseman, Samuel Bailey as Billy Kostecki, Michael Remick as Max Kellerman, Thomas Sutcliffe as Neil Kellerman, Colin Charles as Tito Suarez, Mark Faith as Mr Schumacher, Amber Sylvia Edwards as Elizabeth and Austin Wilks as Swing and Resident Choreographer.

The ensemble will be: Camilla Rowland, Danielle Lockwood, Maria Finlayson, James McHugh, Benjamin Harrold, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Patricia Wilkins, Charlotte Olliffe, and Lee Nicholson alongside actor musicians: Miles Russell, Ben Mabberley and Tom Mussell.

Learn more at www.dirtydancingontour.com.