DIM LIT STAR Makes Liverpool Theatre Premiere

Life, love and friendship come together in a powerful new play receiving its premiere in Liverpool this spring.

Tickets are now on sale for Dim Lit Star which is being staged at the Hope Street Theatre from Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 May 2020.

The show has been created by actor, writer and producer Kai Jolley who is teaming up with producer Bill Elms (Jerry Springer: The Opera, The Ruby Slippers) and director Zara Marie Brown to bring it to the stage. Story edited by acclaimed writer Simon O'Corra.

Jonah is a young, fresh upcoming star coping with the usual school time madness alongside life with single mother Alyia.

He journeys through sixth form classroom politics in the midst of finding his sexual identity and starting his new-found career.

Quickly, Jonah finds himself moving into the challenging world of the entertainment business, not only fighting to stay in it, but fighting for his life.

An experienced actor and director, and a skilled film maker, Kai Jolley is committed to exploring storytelling through all forms of media.

Previous acting work includes, Stop!... The Play, Violet The Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Jerry Springer: The Opera at Hope Mill Theatre and ITILY: The Short Film. Most recently he played the Genie of the Lamp in Regal Entertainments' Aladdin at St Helens Theatre Royal.

The writer and actor said today: "I'm really happy to bring this piece to the stage after two years in the making. It's been an incredible journey from the first words written on the page to seeing it come to fruition in a live stage show.

"The audience can expect to go on an emotional and meaningful journey alongside the cast, breathing life into the piece. There's a mixture of laugh out loud situations full of quirky and fun scenarios and moments that may trigger anger through injustice and heartache in the reality of the situation."

Director Zara Marie Brown added: "Dim Lit Star is a fantastic piece of new writing that's a rollercoaster of emotions; a story of perseverance in the face of many obstacles that life can often throw at us and a thought provoking, powerful and yet entertaining piece that I'm excited to direct at Hope Street Theatre.

"I want people to come and see this play to reflect on the way we all live the lives and the choices we make."

Full cast for Dim Lit Star will be announced soon.





