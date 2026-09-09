DICK WHITTINGTON Panto to Open at Wirral's Gladstone Theatre This Christmas

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Dick Whittington will run from Saturday 5 – Thursday 31 December at the village's historic Gladstone Theatre. Tickets are priced from £21.

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks' Darren John Langford – Port Sunlight's hugely popular resident villain – will return to head the cast as the King Rat in this seasonal show. The cast also includes Lewis Pryor as Dick Whittington, Sarah Craig as Fairy Bowbells, Emily Payne as Alice Fitzwarren, Michael Chapman as Sarah the Cook and Michael Alan Bailey as Pie-man Simon.

Join Dick, his trusty cat and a cast of colourful characters as they embark on a magical journey of discovery, friendship and courage in what is sure to be one of the highlights of the festive season.

Biographies

Darren John Langford appears as King Rat. Darren is a versatile British actor known for his dynamic stage presence and emotionally engaging performances across theatre, television and film. A graduate of the prestigious Arden School of Theatre in Manchester, he began his career in fringe theatre and on the small screen, gaining national recognition for his portrayal of Spencer Gray in Channel 4's award-winning soap Hollyoaks. His TV credits also include appearances in Emmerdale, Portal, cinema classics such as Emily and various independent film projects where he continues to demonstrate his range and dedication to character work. On stage Darren has taken on an array of roles from contemporary comedy to classic drama. His theatre work includes stand-out performances in Patrick Marber's Closer, Les in Les and Ali's Big Balearic Adventure and Orsino in Twelfth Night, earning praise for his authentic connection with audiences. Meanwhile his many panto credits include the evil Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk at Easter, Captain Hook in Peter Pan last Christmas and Gaston in Beauty and the Beast in 1923, all at the Gladstone Theatre, along with Abanazer in Aladdin, and the Big Bad Wolf in Little Red. When not performing, he is actively involved in youth arts education, mentoring young people and promoting access to the performing arts across the UK.

Gladstone Theatre favourite Lewis Pryor is Dick Whittington. From the age of 11, Lewis was a keen performer and once finishing school he completed three years of training at Jelli Studios Theatre Arts College where he studied drama and musical theatre. In 2016 he reached the final of Britain's Got Talent as a member of the dance group Boogie Storm, coming third and gaining Simon Cowell's coveted golden buzzer.

Lewis has endeared himself to Port Sunlight family audiences, most recently playing Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk at Easter, Peter Pan last Christmas and also Buttons in Cinderella. His many other panto appearances include Peter Pan at Storyhouse Chester and the Liverpool Empire, Aladdin, Cinderella, Snow White and The Wizard of Oz at the Epstein Theatre, and Aladdin and Cinderella at The Atkinson at Southport. His further stage credits include Michael in the Liverpool Empire Youth Theatre's Billy Elliot, Leslie in Matthew Bourne's Lord of the Flies in London and at the Liverpool Empire, and Stevie in Dave Kirby's Reds and Blues – the Musical at Liverpool's Royal Court. On screen he appeared in Being Eileen for the BBC.

Sarah Craig is Fairy Bowbells. Sarah trained at Jelli Studios Theatre Arts College and Bird College of Dance, Music and Theatre Performance. Theatre credits include Morgan in Flat Earth: The Musical (BEAM Theatre), ensemble/alt Rose and dance captain in 'Without' the Musical (Edinburgh Fringe) and Vera in Lilies on the Land (Uk tour).

Emily Payne plays Alice Fitzwarren. Emily is a third year performing arts student at Emil Dale Academy in Hitchin, Hertfordshire. She is making her professional debut before the Gladstone Theatre audience this Christmas.

Michael Chapman plays Sarah the Cook. Michael trained at Bretton Hall in Leeds, graduating in 1996 when he began his career as a professional clown, touring the length and breadth of a large shopping centre. Since then, he has enjoyed a variety of TV and theatre work including Pete Basset in Emmerdale, Frank in ITV's miniseries Mobile, Borachio in Midsomer Actors' open-air production of Much Ado About Nothing and Billy in Fuse Theatre's national tour of Shadow Companion.

The naughtiest dame on Merseyside, his many panto credits include Jack and the Beanstalk at Easter and Peter Pan at the Gladstone Theatre last Christmas, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Wizard of Oz at the Epstein Theatre, and Cinderella, Aladdin and The Wizard of Oz at The Atkinson at Southport. Along with performing, Michael has also written and directed pantomimes.

Michael Alan Bailey is Pie-man Simon. Liverpool Theatre School-trained Michael is a firm favourite with panto audiences at the Gladstone Theatre having previously appeared in Peter Pan, Cinderella, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Jack and the Beanstalk - twice. His other panto credits include The Wizard of Oz at St Helens Theatre Royal, Epstein Theatre, The Brindley and Middleton Arena, Cinderella at Stockport Plaza, Aladdin at Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham, Elves Overboard at Cowbridge Town Hall and Sinderfella at The Dancehouse.

Michael's further stage credits include The Pirates of Penzance and The Gondoliers at Buxton Opera House, Salad Days at Harrogate Theatre, Liver Birdsong and Masquerade at the Epstein, Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Theatre by the Lake and Irish Annie's (UK tour).

In 2021 he co-wrote and starred in the musical play Twice Nightly with Maria Lovelady which debuted to acclaim at Liverpool Theatre Festival and went on to tour to venues including Shakespeare North Playhouse and the Royal Court Studio, and which led to them launching a Twice Nightly podcast whose guests have included actor Anne Reid, comedian Joe Pasquale, Anne, Lady Dodd, The Chase's Jenny Ryan and West End impresario Michael Harrison. He is also a choreographer and recently choreographed Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Castaway Youth Theatre. Film and TV credits include Pleasureland, Kill Kane, Kill List: The Musical (short) and Accidental Warlock (short).

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