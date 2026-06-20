King’s Head Theatre CEO To Step Down After Four Years

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King’s Head Theatre, Islington has announced that Sofi Berenger is stepping down from her role as Executive Producer and CEO. Sofi led the theatre through restabilishing after Covid, the opening of its new venue, and programme since the new venue opened in January 2024. Her programme will finish in August 2026.

Since joining the organization in 2021, she also established the Angels of Angel Producing Fund, which enabled the new theatre to return to producing new work in its first year – including establishing an annual pantomime, now in its third year, which has consistently broken box office records.

Sofi Berenger said: “It’s been a true privilege to lead King’s Head Theatre through an extraordinary period in its history. Delivering a new home for this remarkable organisation, and seeing it flourish over the past two years, has been a hugely rewarding journey. Our brilliant team has achieved so much and I am deeply grateful to the artists, staff and community whose creativity, dedication and resilience have shaped both this theatre and my experience of it. In what is an undeniably challenging environment for theatres, I could not be more proud of leaving the King’s Head financially stable and creatively thriving--it feels like the right time for me to return to the heart of theatre-making. I look forward with great excitement to the next chapter for both King’s Head Theatre and myself.”

Robert Khan, Chair of the Board of Trustees said: “We appreciate the important leadership of Sofi setting up this exciting new chapter of King’s Head Theatre and we wish her every success for the future.”

About King's Head Theatre

King’s Head Theatre present & produce quality work with a broad appeal that is culturally resonant, politically defiant, joyful, irreverent, colourful, camp and queer - work which shows our world in a different light and allows us all to imagine a better future.

King’s Head Theatre is a space for stories by and for our community, with the aim of fostering a home for the new wave of diverse theatre makers. We therefore welcome production proposals which embrace all LGBTQ+ stories and/or are led by majority LGBTQ+ teams, as well as proposals that are connected with our local community and/or are politically and culturally relevant.

Whilst we love to create work with by and for the LGBTQ+ community, we recognise the broad scope of what this means and love productions which challenge the notion of what LGBTQ+ theatre and stories can be. Above all, we are looking for work that tells high-quality, great stories.

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