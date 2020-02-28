DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Theatre Royal Brighton

A brand new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder, tours the UK in 2020 and stops off at Theatre Royal Brighton from Tue 2 - Sat 6 Jun. The genre defining thriller - based on Frederick Knott's stage and screen play, made world famous by Hitchcock's iconic 1954 film - will be directed by Anthony Banks.

TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Samantha Womack (The Girl on the Train, The Addams Family, Eastenders). When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the 'perfect crime'. Christopher Harper (Coronation Street, Strangers on a Train) performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard and Michael Salami (Hollyoaks) as Max Halliday, Margot's lover.

Tom Chambers plays Tony Wendice. Tom's theatre credits include: Crazy For You (UK tour); Private Lives (UK tour); White Christmas (Dominion); Top Hat (Aldwych); White Christmas (Sunderland Empire); The Rover (Young Vic Studio); Journey's End (Courtyard Theatre); Bloody Poetry (Brockley Jack Theatre); Pendragon (City Theatre Broadway NYMT and Sadler's Wells); October's Children (NYMT and Hammersmith Lyric); Cyrano De Bergerac and Macbeth (Derby Rep Theatre); Damn Yankees (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre); The Innocents (Derby Playhouse) and Stepping Out (Electric GSA). Film includes: Fakers and Great in Britain: the Movie. Television includes: Midsomer Murders, Emmerdale, Casualty, Father Brown, The Great Train Robbery, Waterloo Road and Holby City. Radio includes: Mellow Magic every Saturday 10am-1pm.

Samantha Womack appears as Margot Wendice. Samantha Womack is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1's EastEnders. Her television credits include the leading roles of: Tanya in three series of Mount Pleasant, Ingrid in Home Again, Ruth in Babes in the Wood, Imogen in Imogen's Face and Mandy in the hugely popular Game On. Samantha has also starred in Forgiven, The Last Detective, Strange, Judge John Deed, Liverpool 1, Pie in the Sky and The Grimleys. She also appeared in Silent Witness on BBC1. Samantha's film credits include the box-office-breaking Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Kingsman: The Secret Service, One Night in Istanbul, Dead Man's Cards, Lighthouse Hill, The Baby Juice Express, Up N Under and Breeders. Theatre credits include: The Girl on the Train (UK tour); The Addams Family (UK tour); Hope (Royal Court Liverpool); The Lincoln Centre's production of South Pacific in the lead role of Nellie Forbush (Barbican and UK tour); Michael Grandage's Guys and Dolls alongside Patrick Swayze (Piccadilly Theatre); Earth & Sky (UK tour) and Peter Hall's production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal (Theatre Royal Bath).

Christopher Harper performs as Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard. Christopher's theatre credits include: Strangers on a Train (UK tour); Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare's' Globe); Slipping (Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough); The Wind in the Willows, Man of the Moment and Private Fears in Public Places (Royal & Derngate); I Know How I Feel About Eve (Hampstead Downstairs); The Night Before Christmas (Different Breed); The Village Bike (Sheffield Crucible Studio); A Kid Like Jake (Old Vic New Voices); Our Country's Good and Journey's End (Original Theatre Company); Persuasion, After Miss Julie and People at Sea (Salisbury Playhouse); Saturn Returns (Finborough Theatre); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire and Lie of the Land (Arcola). Television includes: Holby City, Endeavour, Coronation Street, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, Doctors, Upstairs Downstairs, The Bill, Heartbeat, The Roman Mysteries, Housewife 49, Life on Mars and Rosemary and Thyme. Chris also produced and voiced the award-winning charity animation The Mouse.

Michael Salami is Max Halliday. Michael Salami is a multi-award winning actor. Born in America and raised in London, Salami discovered his passion for acting in 2007. Salami made his first on stage appearance at Oval Theatre in 2010 and has since then performed at The Old Vic, Soho Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, Southwark Playhouse and Theatre503. Salami studied at Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York graduating in 2016 and since then has appeared in Hollyoaks; Catastrophe; The Temple and Magic Hour. His leading role in Just A Couple has landed him a number of nominations and awards such as a Screen Nation Award for Best Actor. Just A Couple is now in full development with Channel 4.

Anthony Banks directs Frederick Knott's Dial M For Murder, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight and Strangers on a Train. His production of the hit thriller, The Girl on the Train, continues to tour the UK. The creative team is completed by David Woodhead, Designer; Katy Osborne, Resident Director; Lizzie Powell, Lighting Designer; Ben & Max Ringham, Sound Design; Betty Marini, Wigs Supervisor; Siobhan Boyd, Costume Supervisor, Luke Child as Production Manager and Alison De Burgh as Fight Director.





