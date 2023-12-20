DAVID SUCHET: POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE Adds Additional UK Tour Dates

New stops include Bath, Crewe, Chelmsford, Hastings, Sheffield, Leicester, Belfast, Colchester, Guildford, High Wycombe, Aberdeen, Dartford, and more!
POPULAR
Following its hugely successful UK tour and West End run, Sir David Suchet returns to stages across the UK in POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE, retracing his steps as a young actor. Additional dates and venues have been announced, with new stops in Bath, Crewe, Chelmsford, Hastings, Sheffield, Leicester, Belfast, Colchester, Guildford, High Wycombe, Aberdeen, Dartford, Isle of White, Swindon, and Leeds. These venues accompany the previously announced stops at Cheltenham, Bromley, Edinburgh, Dublin, Cornwall, Southend, Newcastle, Glasgow, Kingston, Inverness and Cardiff.
David is also delighted to be returning to the RSC, Stratford-Upon-Avon, where he performed over 30 roles as part of their company after joining in 1973.
David Suchet said: “I am so delighted to be visiting a whole host of new venues in my tour around the UK and Ireland, and I look forward to meeting audiences that I’ve not yet had the opportunity to perform in front of. How wonderful, also, to be doing my Shakespeare once again at the RSC, in the theatre in which I performed 51 years ago when I joined the company and where I have such fond memories.”
Join us in conversation with the man, the actor and his many roles in an unmistakably unique event. A retrospective look at David’s career will have you witness some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light. Geoffrey Wansell, journalist, broadcaster, biographer and co-author of Poirot and Me, will be joining David as interviewer.
For over 25 years he captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie’s elegant Belgian detective. Beyond Poirot, this Emmy award-winning actor has been celebrated for his portrayal of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli and Freud. David has also graced the world’s stages bringing literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Wilde and Albee.
Meet the actor behind the detective and the many faces he’s portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades. Discover why David Suchet is renowned for not only becoming the role, but also taking on the personalities of some of television, film and theatre’s most fascinating characters.
POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE is co-created by David Suchet and Liza McLean. The show was originally produced in Australia and New Zealand by Liza McLean and Andrew Kay and is presented in the UK by Liza McLean, Andrew Kay and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.
Cheltenham Everyman Theatre
Thur 18 – Sat 20 January 2024
Website: www.everymantheatre.org.uk
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
Sun 21 January 2024
Website: www.churchilltheatre.co.uk
Theatre Royal, Bath
Tue 23 January 2024
Website: www.theatreroyal.org.uk
Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
Wed 24 January 2024
Website: www.trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe
Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Fri 26 January 2024
Website: www.capitaltheatres.com/festival-theatre
Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin
Sun 28 January 2024
Website: www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
Chelmsford Theatre
Tue 30 January 2024
Website: www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk
White Rock Theatre, Hastings
Wed 31 January 2024
Website: www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk
Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Fri 2 February 2024
Website: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Sun 4 February 2024
Website: www.curveonline.co.uk
Hall for Cornwall, Truro
Thur 08 February 2024
Website: www.hallforcornwall.co.uk
Grand Opera House, Belfast
Mon 12 February 2024
Website: www.goh.co.uk
Mercury Theatre, Colchester
Tue 13 February 2024
Website: www.mercurytheatre.co.uk
GLive, Guildford
Thu 15 February 2024
Website: www.trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford
Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe
Fri 16 February 2024
Website: www.trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre
Palace Theatre, Southend
Sat 17 February 2024
Website: www.southendtheatres.org.uk
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
Sun 18 February 2024
Website: www.theatreroyal.co.uk
Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
Mon 19 February 2024
Website: www.paviliontheatre.co.uk
His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen
Tue 20 February 2024
Website: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
Orchard West Theatre, Dartford
Thu 22 February 2024
Website: www.orchardtheatre.co.uk
Shanklin Theatre, Isle of White
Sun 25 February 2024
Website: www.shanklintheatre.com
Rose Theatre, Kingston
Fri 26 – Sat 27 February 2024
Website: www.rosetheatre.org
Eden Court, Inverness
Wed 28 February 2024
Website: www.eden-court.co.uk
RSC’s Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-Upon-Avon
Sun 3 March 2024
Website: www.rsc.org.uk
Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
Tue 5 March 2024
Website: www.trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon
Playhouse Theatre Courtyard, Leeds
Thu 7 – Fri 8 March 2024
Website: www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk
Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff
Sun 10 March 2024
Website: www.wmc.org.uk
Videos
|The Syndicate
Richmond Theatre (4/11-4/13)
|Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
|Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
|In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
|Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
|Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
|10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
|Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
|A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
|180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You