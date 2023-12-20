DAVID SUCHET: POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE Adds Additional UK Tour Dates

New stops include Bath, Crewe, Chelmsford, Hastings, Sheffield, Leicester, Belfast, Colchester, Guildford, High Wycombe, Aberdeen, Dartford, and more!

Following its hugely successful UK tour and West End run, Sir David Suchet returns to stages across the UK in POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE, retracing his steps as a young actor. Additional dates and venues have been announced, with new stops in Bath, Crewe, Chelmsford, Hastings, Sheffield, Leicester, Belfast, Colchester, Guildford, High Wycombe, Aberdeen, Dartford, Isle of White, Swindon, and Leeds. These venues accompany the previously announced stops at Cheltenham, Bromley, Edinburgh, Dublin, Cornwall, Southend, Newcastle, Glasgow, Kingston, Inverness and Cardiff.

David is also delighted to be returning to the RSC, Stratford-Upon-Avon, where he performed over 30 roles as part of their company after joining in 1973.

David Suchet said: “I am so delighted to be visiting a whole host of new venues in my tour around the UK and Ireland, and I look forward to meeting audiences that I’ve not yet had the opportunity to perform in front of. How wonderful, also, to be doing my Shakespeare once again at the RSC, in the theatre in which I performed 51 years ago when I joined the company and where I have such fond memories.”

Join us in conversation with the man, the actor and his many roles in an unmistakably unique event. A retrospective look at David’s career will have you witness some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light. Geoffrey Wansell, journalist, broadcaster, biographer and co-author of Poirot and Me, will be joining David as interviewer.

For over 25 years he captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie’s elegant Belgian detective. Beyond Poirot, this Emmy award-winning actor has been celebrated for his portrayal of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli and Freud. David has also graced the world’s stages bringing literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Wilde and Albee.

Meet the actor behind the detective and the many faces he’s portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades. Discover why David Suchet is renowned for not only becoming the role, but also taking on the personalities of some of television, film and theatre’s most fascinating characters.

POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE is co-created by David Suchet and Liza McLean. The show was originally produced in Australia and New Zealand by Liza McLean and Andrew Kay and is presented in the UK by Liza McLean, Andrew Kay and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

Tour Dates 

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

Thur 18 – Sat 20 January 2024

Website: www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Sun 21 January 2024

Website: www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Theatre Royal, Bath

Tue 23 January 2024

Website: www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

Wed 24 January 2024

Website: www.trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Fri 26 January 2024

Website: www.capitaltheatres.com/festival-theatre

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Sun 28 January 2024

Website: www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Chelmsford Theatre

Tue 30 January 2024

Website: www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk

White Rock Theatre, Hastings

Wed 31 January 2024

Website: www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk

Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Fri 2 February 2024

Website: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Sun 4 February 2024

Website: www.curveonline.co.uk

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

Thur 08 February 2024

Website: www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Grand Opera House, Belfast

Mon 12 February 2024

Website: www.goh.co.uk

Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Tue 13 February 2024

Website: www.mercurytheatre.co.uk

GLive, Guildford

Thu 15 February 2024

Website: www.trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford

Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

Fri 16 February 2024

Website: www.trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre 

Palace Theatre, Southend

Sat 17 February 2024

Website: www.southendtheatres.org.uk

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Sun 18 February 2024

Website: www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Mon 19 February 2024

Website: www.paviliontheatre.co.uk

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

Tue 20 February 2024

Website: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Orchard West Theatre, Dartford

Thu 22 February 2024

Website: www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

Shanklin Theatre, Isle of White

Sun 25 February 2024

Website: www.shanklintheatre.com

Rose Theatre, Kingston

Fri 26 – Sat 27 February 2024

Website: www.rosetheatre.org

Eden Court, Inverness

Wed 28 February 2024

Website: www.eden-court.co.uk

RSC’s Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-Upon-Avon

Sun 3 March 2024

Website: www.rsc.org.uk

Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

Tue 5 March 2024

Website: www.trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon

Playhouse Theatre Courtyard, Leeds

Thu 7 – Fri 8 March 2024

Website: www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

Sun 10 March 2024

Website: www.wmc.org.uk

 




