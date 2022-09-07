Crystal Pite Returns to The Royal Ballet With FLIGHT PATTERN

Crystal Pite returns to The Royal Ballet to transform her critically acclaimed work Flight Pattern into a full-length world premiere. The winner of an Olivier Award for Best Dance Production in 2018, Flight Pattern is set to Henryk Górecki's Symphony no 3 ('Symphony of Sorrowful Songs'). This haunting work is a showcase for Pite's distinctive movement style and is a powerful response to the refugee crisis which remains one of the biggest humanitarian problems in our world today.

Flight Pattern received its Royal Ballet premiere in 2017 and now this expanded work, in which Pite engages with Górecki's full symphony, promises to be one of the most hotly anticipated moments in the autumn dance calendar.

The creative team behind Flight Pattern are reunited, with set design by Jay Gowler Taylor, costume design by Nancy Bryant and lighting by Tom Visser.

Crystal Pite is regarded as one of the most talented choreographers working today and has created ballets for companies around the world including Paris Opera Ballet, the National Ballet of Canada and Nederland Dans Theater. In 2002 she formed her own company Kidd Pivot in Vancouver with a distinct choreographic language marked by a strong theatrical sensibility. In addition to Flight Pattern, Pite's unique artistic vision and deep connection with what it means to be human has also been reflected in The Royal Ballet's recent performances of Solo Echo and The Statement. Pite's numerous awards include a Benois de la Danse, two Critics' Circle Dance Awards and three Olivier Awards.

Flight Pattern is a co-production between The Royal Ballet and the Norwegian National Ballet.