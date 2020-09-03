CrushRoom To Present Industry Scratch Night Of AFTER THE FLOOD At Camden People's Theatre

The performances will take place at Camden People's Theatre on Monday September 7, 2020 at 5PM and 8PM.

CrushRoom theatre company will return to the stage with two scratch night presentations of the new gig theatre After The Flood. Written by Octavia Fox and Manda Jønsson, After The Flood is directed by Manda Jønsson and features musical direction and composition by James Christensen, as well as additional compositions by Sarah Shear and Danny Romeo. The performances will take place at Camden People's Theatre (58-60 Hampstead Rd, London NW1 2PY) on Monday September 7, 2020 at 5PM and 8PM. Attendance is by invitation only.

The year is 2031. The world as we know it no longer exists. The economy is dead, infrastructure has utterly collapsed, and most of the population is afraid to venture outdoors. But underground a movement is happening, and The Inheritors of the New Earth are here to remind us that not all is lost. We've survived and a night out is in order! Together we can rebuild, but first we must look back. Inspired by Margaret Atwood's 'MaddAddam' trilogy, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Sunn O))); get ready for a post-apocalyptic sound-tornado with cocktails, socially distanced dancing, and survivor's guilt as we tell the story of how we've learned to smile again in the aftermath of a devastating pandemic.

After the Flood stars Octavia Fox, James Christensen, Sarah Shear and Danny Romeo.

Masks are mandatory for this performance, and Camden's People Theatre will have social distancing guidelines in place.

