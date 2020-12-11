Creative Youth Announces New Young Creatives Panel Members, As Part Of Its Creative Talent Programme

Creative Youth has announced the latest recruits in their Young Creatives panel, a platform for emerging young creatives to help take the charity forward in an exciting and crucial time in its development and growth.

The Young Creatives panel forms one of three strands in the Creative Talent Programme which identifies young and emerging artists and companies who have the potential to become excellent creative practitioners and exciting entrepreneurs in the arts sector through providing them with considerable artistic, business and strategic support.

Louise Coles, Chief Executive said:

'Following a wide national call out, we have finally selected 11 incredible young emerging creatives from different backgrounds who have impressed and inspired us and have the potential to be leading artists in the creative industries. Creative Youth will not only support them in their own careers, but they will help us going forward with their fresh ideas and ensure that young people's voices are at the heart of our organisation.'

Tom Stocks, Creative Talent Programme Manager said:

"I am looking forward to working with our new Young Creatives over the next few years and as someone who started my journey as a Young Creative for Creative Youth, I can vouch for how incredible this programme is and how it has helped my journey into the sector. As an actor and artist, along with my role as Programme Manager, I was also commissioned recently by Creative Youth to create a poem focused on the value of the arts in our society. It has been a pleasure to have already engaged and worked with this amazing group of emerging artists in this capacity. The poem can be viewed here."

The 2020-2021 Young Creatives are:

Andy Hudekova

Andy Hudeková is 23 and a South West based actor, voice actor and illustrator, originally from Slovakia. Andy has a background in animation and art history and has just graduated from a BA (Hons) Acting course at Falmouth University. Andy is passionate about inclusivity, diversity and body positivity.

Boudicca

Boudicca is a Sussex-based activist, rapper and singer-songwriter who found her voice, following a childhood marked by crisis through the vibrant Hip Hop scene in her hometown Brighton. Known for her incendiary megaphone raps at demonstrations, Boudicca released her debut EP The Princess & The P in 2018. Her powerful live performances (vocal and megaphone based) secured her international attention and shows with Kate Tempest, at the Edinburgh Fringe (with Poets & M.C.'s), Democracy Alive (The Netherlands), Youth Strike 4 Climate and Extinction Rebellion.

Emily Susanne Lloyd

Emily is your Yorkshire lass so if ever want a good brew you know who to ask! Emily has been trained by LIPA Sixth Form and Both Feet Actor Training. Currently studying a BA Hons in Acting at Drama Studio London. Emily has created her own Theatre Company Ey Up Duck focusing on telling unheard stories. Currently working on a verbatim show called Three Little Words. Emily is super excited to be joining the Young Creatives team!

Hannah Raymond-Cox

Hannah Raymond-Cox is a queer Hong-Kong born Jewish poet, actor, and theatre-maker. Highlights of her careers include a Southbank Centre poetry commission, Barbican Young Poets 2019/20, developing interactive immersive theatre games with Parabolic Theatre, and she stars in the Dungeons and Dragons liveplay show Adventurers Wanted: Undergods. Her 5-star solo spoken word theatre show POLARIShas toured the UK and enjoyed a full Edinburgh Fringe run at the Scottish Poetry Library. Her debut poetry book, Amuse Girl, was published last year by Burning Eye Books. Hannah's work focuses on food, mental health, queerness, and memory.

Kayla Cadence

A singer/songwriter, actor, dancer and model based in London. She has been in love with the arts since childhood and continues to create art through many forms. A young creative ready to take this world by storm and create positive change while doing so.

Mariel Bastello-Kennedy

Self-published Young Adult writer and book nerd, helping to popularise reading among young people by podcasting interviews with established authors. SLA Pupil Library Assistant of the Year 2020 Award finalist. Currently writing and directing screenplays and scripts aiming for a career in TV, film and theatre, production and development. Youth Engagement volunteer at the Florence Nightingale Museum.

Max Percy

Max is founder of award-winning theatre company Contingency Theatre. He trained at East15 Acting School and received a scholarship to the London School of Classical Russian Ballet. He is a graduate of East London Dance's creative producers programme, Future Innovators (FI.ELD).

His theatre and film credits include Boy On Canvas (Yellow Earth), Dumbledore is So Gay (Vaults Festival), The Disruptors (Feature Film), My Mind is Free (National Tour/Film), Tainted (Short Film), GEORGE (National Tour), My Dad's Gap Year (Park Theatre), Safari (Northwall Theatre), Peter Pan (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre).

Noah Silver

A graphic designer, who has recently graduated from Kingston University, and activist, Noah tries to make good work for good people. Originally from London and currently in Berlin, Noah's work spans the range full range of 3D, 2D, motion design, typography, digital, print and everything in between.

Ruth Odewale

Ruth Odewale is 16 years old. Since the age of three, Ruth has been acting and dancing and even won the British Arts Awards for best acting duet. From the age of ten, Ruth had the privilege to work with performers such as Linda Gray, Verne Troyer, Matthew Kelly, Arlene Philips, Wayne Sleep, Jo Brand, Tim Vine and the dance group Flawless during four years of pantomime at The New Wimbledon Theatre. Which included; Aladdin (2014), Cinderella (2015), Peter Pan (2016) and Dick Whittington (2017).

Unique Clarke

Unique is an English with Film Graduate from Kings College London. She's worked as an assistant script-writer, runner, editor, producer, and curator for film, theatre and anthologies. Previously she has participated in 'emerging' arts schemes with The National Theatre and Young Vic. Recently, she has curated a Black History Month exhibition for John Lewis & Partners, the first of its kind in the company's 150-year history. Her interest lays particularly in producing for theatre, film and TV.

Willow Pitt

Willow is a musician and performer from Reading, now studying music in Brighton. Growing up Willow always loved performing and has been in theatres her whole life. Willow plays the violin among other various instruments and is a singer songwriter in the throes of recording her first album. The arts are so important to young people and Willow can think of nothing better than to be working to make the arts more accessible to anyone and everyone.