Crazy Coqs Presents The Americans In London Series With Lillias White, Lorna Luft, and More!

For the first time, Broadway star and Tony Award-winner Lillias White takes to the Crazy Coqs stage; Crazy Coqs regular and favourite Lorna Luft returns with a new show celebrating the Great American Songbook, as well as songs made famous by her mother, Judy Garland; Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico sings the music of Michel Legrand; and Steven Brinberg returns as Barbra Streisand in his new show celebrating the 51st anniversary of one of Streisand's most beloved films (one year late!).

Series line-up:

Melissa Errico sings Michel Legrand : Amour & After

30 March & 1 April 7pm / 31 March 9.15pm

Tony award-nominee, Melissa Errico brings insider stories and her unique theatrical enchantment in her personal tribute show to Legrand. Expect to hear much-loved classics alongside musical surprises.

Craig Pomranz

2 April 7pm

Craig Pomranz brings an evening of love songs: funny, wry, nostalgic and romantic - from the Great American Songbook to contemporary pop.

Lorna Dallas' Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days

3 & 5 April 7pm

Acclaimed cabaret performer, Lorna Dallas performs sublime standards and surprising rarities by composers Harold Arlen, Jerry Herman and Ivor Novello amongst others.

Richard Shelton presents An Englishman in Love in LA

4 April 7pm

Join Richard Shelton as he previews his 2021 LIT Talent award-winning album, An Englishman in Love in LA featuring swing and jazz classics alongside original compositions.

Damien Sneed: From Spirituals to Soul

4 April 9.15pm

Pianist and vocalist, Damien Sneed presents a show in which he ties together a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional gospel, modern gospel, jazz, Broadway and spirituals.

Benjamin Scheuer: Elodie's Mountain

5 April 9.15pm / 3 May 9.15pm / 1 & 2 June 7pm

Elodie's Mountain is a new solo show from American singer-songwriter Benjamin Scheuer (composer and performer of multi-award winning The Lion), in which he speaks with his small daughter about

big ideas.

On a clear day you can see Simply Barbra Forever

6 - 8 April 7pm

Steven Brinberg returns as Barbra Streisand in his new show celebrating the 51st anniversary of one of Streisand's most beloved films (one year late!).

Lorna Luft: The Joy of Spring

9, 11 & 12 April 7pm / 10 April 3pm / 11 & 12 April 9.15pm

Join Lorna as she celebrates the full meaning of Spring - embracement of change and celebration of life - through songs made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland.

Lillias White and Billy Stritch

14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22 & 23 April 7pm / 19 & 20 April 9.15pm

For the first time, Broadway star and Tony Award-winner, Lillias White comes to Crazy Coqs to perform two of her most popular shows: 'Lillias White sings Broadway' and 'Hoagy Carmichael and Friends.'

An Evening with Billy Stritch

14 & 18 April 9.15pm

Award-winning pianist and singer, Billy Stritch performs an evening in story and song. Expect to hear music by Rodgers and Hart, Barry Manilow, Cy Coleman and more.

Anne Steele in 'Broadway Goes to the Movies'

13 May 7pm

For one night only, cabaret star, Anne Steele brings her unique energy to Crazy Coqs, performing songs that started on Broadway and made their way to the silver screen.

Robbie Rozelle: The Inevitable Show

16 May 9.15pm

Critically acclaimed cabaret artist, Robbie Rozelle makes his UK debut at Crazy Coqs with his curated evening of chaos, with razor-sharp wit, signature medleys and special guests.

Jason Kravits: Off the Top

27 & 28 May 7pm

TV and Broadway veteran, Jason Kravits reinvents the musical cabaret by making it all up on the spot! Dubbed "Hilarious!" by the New York Times.

Check out Crazy Coqs website for more information:

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/calendar/