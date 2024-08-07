Corn Exchange Staff Will Take on Newbury's Inflatable 5K To Raise Funds For Old Library

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday 28 September, eight members of the Corn Exchange Newbury team will be taking part in Newbury's Inflatable 5k obstacle course at Newbury Racecourse.

Taking on the challenge is Amy Brown, Eden Harrhy, Emily Ayling, Eleanor Davis, Hannah Wright, Sarah Franks, Hannah Elder and Eliza Young. They will tackle 32 gigantic obstacles over the 5K distance course. Combined with five pumping music zones to motivate them on their journey around. Supporters are welcome to attend the event to cheer on participants and keep their motivation high to complete the challenge.

All of them are raising funds via Just Giving fundraising pages for the Corn Exchange Newbury's Old Library Campaign to open a new arts hub in Newbury. The Old Library is the perfect new space for the Corn Exchange Newbury's creative participation work and once complete will have dedicated engagement spaces, a small Café Bar and places to gather – benefiting more and more local people with the positive impact that participation in creative activity can have.

You can show your support for them by donating what you can via this link https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/oldlibrary

