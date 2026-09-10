Corn Exchange Newbury Will Host Dance Programming This Autumn

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

From contemporary and classical dance to ballet, Corn Exchange Newbury Trust will present a diverse programme of dance at the Corn Exchange with performances from leading companies.

On Wednesday 23 September Jasmin Vardimon Company’s JV2, showcases a vibrant new generation of dancers in bold new works by company associates Joe Garbett and Michaela Cisarikova on the Corn Exchange stage. The performance celebrates dancers completing the company’s six-month professional development programme, designed to nurture the next generation of versatile, multi-disciplinary performers.

Then October sees the return of two dance companies to Newbury. Srishti, Nina Rajarani Dance Creations presents Play Ball (Tuesday 13 October), a triple bill of classical Indian dance by choreographer Nina Rajarani MBE, with live music by Y Yadavan. Exploring relationships, rivalry and competition, the three works range from the complexities of love to football and the cut-throat world of business. Quick! previously won Rajarani the 2006 Place Prize. You may have seen them at the Corn Exchange previously in 2024 with their show Pathways. And, during half term, Crown Ballet returns with The Nutcracker (Friday 30 October), celebrating 20 years of touring classical ballet around the UK. Audiences can follow young Marie on a magical journey through snowy forests and the Kingdom of Sweets in this much-loved ballet classic.

The Corn Exchange Newbury’s intimate 40-seat cinema will also bring a selection of acclaimed Royal Ballet and Opera and Royal Ballet and MET Opera productions to audiences this autumn. The programme opens with Verdi’s dramatic Macbeth on Tuesday 20 October, followed by The Royal Ballet’s sumptuous Manon on Sunday 1 November and Bizet’s passionate Carmen on Sunday 15 November. The final instalment of these event cinema screenings is showcased in December with the much-loved festive favourite The Nutcracker on Tuesday 1 December, offering audiences the chance to experience world-class opera and ballet on the big screen, without leaving Newbury.

For those inspired to get moving, the Corn Exchange Newbury’s Old Library’s programme of workshops and courses offers plenty of opportunities to get moving this autumn. Young dancers can discover the world of urban dance with Street Dance, starting Friday 18 September. Designed for children ages 7 – 11 of all abilities, the course uses choreography and freestyle to develop rhythm, coordination, creativity and confidence, with no previous experience required.

For those who love the magic of the stage, Musical Theatre Dance begins on Tuesday 3 November, blending choreography with expressive storytelling and routines inspired by musical theatre favourites with each week unveiling a different musical. The five-week course is open to all levels, with a taster session on Tuesday 20 October for anyone who would like to give it a try first.

Together, the programme offers a chance to experience dance in many different forms, from watching emerging and established artists on the Corn Exchange Newbury stage to discovering a new style, getting active and meeting others in the Old Library.

More on Corn Exchange Newbury Recent Articles SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto and More Set For Corn Exchange Newbury's Autumn Season

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming