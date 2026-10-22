Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Lineup of Holiday Shows and Workshops This October Half Term

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Corn Exchange Newbury's venues have revealed their lineup for October half term. Families can attend a programme of shows, workshops and creative activities across Corn Exchange Newbury, the Old Library and The Base Greenham this October half term, with something for children and young people.

The fun begins at the Old Library on Saturday 24 October with Out of the Box, a joyful hour of circus, comedy and chaos from Darryl J Carrington. Fresh from five-star success at the Edinburgh Fringe and being named Best Family Show at Brighton Fringe, Darryl transforms everyday objects into extraordinary adventures through juggling, physical theatre and audience interaction.

On Sunday 25 October, Illusion Impossible comes to the Corn Exchange, bringing together magic, mind reading, grand-scale illusions, death-defying escapes, music and circus thrills in a spectacular family-friendly show.

For dinosaur fans, venture into to a pre-historic world in Dinosaur World Live on Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 October at various times. Young explorers can meet remarkably lifelike dinosaurs including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus, with a special post-show meet and greet also giving audiences the chance to meet a dinosaur up close.

The half-term performances continue on Friday 30 October with Crown Ballet's The Nutcracker. Celebrating 20 years of touring classical ballet around the UK, this magical production takes audiences from a snowy winter landscape to the radiant Kingdom of Sweets.

There are plenty of opportunities to get creative too. Create and Make at the Old Library, running from Monday 26 to Thursday 29 October, invites children to explore arts, crafts and drama through an Autumn Adventures theme, with activities including Woodland Wonders, Playful Pumpkins, Witchy Woods and Monster Mash.

There's even more to discover at the Old Library, with the 11 – 14 Club offering a chance for young people to hang out with friends, meet new people and get stuck into fun creative activities. Younger children can enjoy a Halloween Storytime and Craft session with actor and award-winning audiobook narrator Fran Burgoyne on Friday 30 October, while Arts Award in a Morning on Wednesday 28 October takes children on a creative journey through West Berkshire Museum, Newbury Library and the Corn Exchange, with the opportunity to achieve their Arts Award Discover.

Meanwhile, The Base Greenham has a full programme of hands-on workshops. On Sunday 25 October, children can make and paint seasonal Pinch Pot Pumpkins with local potter Susie from Pots of Hope, while young people aged 10 - 16 can explore graffiti and abstract painting techniques at a Street Art Workshop with artist Kevin Waite.

From Monday 26 to Thursday 29 October, Holiday Art Club will give children aged 6 - 11 the chance to experiment with different artistic techniques and materials. Families can also help create willow star lanterns for Illuminate The Base, which will form part of a festive display from November.

Rounding off the creative programme, Spooky Willow Spiders on Friday 30 October invites children aged 8 - 12 to learn traditional willow-weaving techniques and create their own Halloween decoration.

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