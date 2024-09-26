Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Lineup of Events For October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This October, the Corn Exchange Newbury will deliver a line-up of shows for everyone to enjoy. Audiences can look forward to evenings filled with laughter from top comedians, engaging theatrical performances, music acts that pay homage to musical legends, and a fascinating talk from a hero of English football. With a much-loved family show also on offer for the beginning of half term, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

A trio of hilarious comedy shows that promise laughter and absurdity will hit the Newbury stage this month. Dom Joly kicks things off with The Conspiracy Tour (Tue 8), where the globe-trotting comedian delves into the bizarre world of conspiracy theories, offering a hilarious guide to the most outlandish ideas on the planet. Next up, Joe Pasquale returns with The New Normal, 40 Years of Cack… Continued (Thu 17), a brand-new tour celebrating his four-decade career of delightful humor. Finally, Fin Taylor takes to the Corn Exchange stage with his show Ask Your Mother (Wed 23). Known for his brutally funny stand-up, Fin brings his sharp wit and viral internet fame to the stage for a night that will have audiences laughing and questioning everything.

There are three facinating theatre offerings on the Corn Exchange’s stage this October, starting with Black Is The Color Of My Voice (Wed 9), inspired by Nina Simone’s life, returning to Newbury. This powerful piece follows the life of the singer and civil rights activist reflecting on her journey from a piano prodigy to a jazz icon. Secondly is Windrush Secret (Wed 16), a one-man drama by Rodreguez King-Dorset, exploring the 2018 Windrush scandal through the perspectives of a far-right leader, a Caribbean diplomat, and a government official. One holds a life-changing secret that could alter everything. The final theatre offering for the month, Casting The Runes (Tue 29), invites you to the edge of your seat with a chilling adaptation of M.R. James' ghost stories, perfect for the build-up to Halloween.

For music lovers, there are a number of shows guaranteed to get you reminiscing. First up, Musicals: The Ultimate Live Band Sing-Along (Thu 10) offers a wild, interactive experience where the audience takes centre stage. From Mamma Mia! to Hamilton, you'll belt out tunes from your favourite musicals alongside a talented cast, making this night truly unforgettable. Then, the Johnny Cash Roadshow (Fri 11) returns with a new production that takes you deep into Cash's world, set against a Folsom Prison-style backdrop. With hits like Walk the Line and Ring of Fire, the show dives into Cash's legendary career, bringing his story to life. Finally, The Rocket Man: A Tribute to Elton John (Sat 19) expect a spectacular journey through Elton's career with performances of all of his greatest hits.

On Tuesday 15 October, football legend Sir Geoff Hurst, the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final, will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury for his final farewell tour, Last Man Standing. At 82, Sir Geoff, England's 1966 World Cup hero, will share his incredible story, followed by a Q&A with his friend and agent Terry Baker. VIP tickets are available for this event enabling audience members to meet-and-greet Sir Geoff, have a photo opportunity, and autograph session with him. This is an event not to be missed for any football fan.

The end of October sees the start of another half term and with it some fantastic family shows. The first being a musical adaptation of the much-loved tale The Tiger Who Came To Tea(Fri 25 – Sun 27) by Judith Kerr. Join the tea-guzzling tiger, Sophie and her mummy for this delightful family show, packed with oodles of magic, sing-along songs and clumsy chaos. Children can also enjoy an arts and crafts pre-show workshop themed to the show on Saturday 26 October to create their very own tiger mask to wear during the show and take home with them.

To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

