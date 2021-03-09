Complicité Appoints Amber Massie-Blomfield As Permanent Executive Director

Complicité theatre company has appointed a new, permanent Executive Director, Amber Massie-Blomfield, to take the company forward as the UK transitions out of lockdown. Amber was Executive Director at Camden People's Theatre, and is a Producer and Writer. She will take on the role from Polly Gifford who has been working with the company as Interim Executive Director for the past three years.

"As the country transitions out of lockdown, Complicité is completing a transition of its own. Having navigated the worst of the pandemic and lockdown, we've been recruiting for a permanent Executive Director, and Amber Massie-Blomfield will be starting with the Company in April. She is a really exciting appointment to take the Company forward.

The question on all our lips during the pandemic, was never when will this end, and when will we be 'getting back to normal', but rather where do we go now? There is no going back. And what do we even mean by 'normal'? The world is in a moment of profound crisis where more than ever before we need to come together and build a future that, perhaps, we have not yet imagined. Interim Executive Director, Polly Gifford has brilliantly helped to set us on this new path. I want to add our deep gratitude to her for the past three years in which she has given unstintingly to all of us in Complicité, and also welcome the appointment of Amber Massie-Blomfield as new Executive Director." Complicité Artistic Director, Simon McBurney

"I have loved Complicité's work ever since I saw Light as a teenager - and came back to watch the show three times in the course of a week. This is one of the most astonishing, inventive theatre companies in the world today, and I'm thrilled to be joining Simon McBurney and the team to reimagine Complicité's vital message of human interconnectedness for the extraordinary times we live in." Complicité incoming Executive Director Amber Massie-Blomfield

Complicité is an international touring theatre company based in London led by Artistic Director and co-founder Simon McBurney OBE. Complicité creates work that strengthens human interconnection, using the complicity between performer and audience that is at the heart of the theatrical experience. Complicité works across art forms, believing theatre, opera, film, installation, publication and participatory arts can all be sites for the collective act of imagination.

Complicité's recent work at includes Beware of Pity, The Encounter, The Master and Margarita, Shun-kin and A Disappearing Number. Founded in 1983, the Company has won over 50 major theatre awards worldwide.



Alongside McBurney's work, the Company runs an award-winning Creative Engagement and Participation programme, and supports the development of artists.