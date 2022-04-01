Comic Dave Gorman To Bring His Unique Brand Of Powerpoint Comedy To Parr Hall

Master of surreal comedy and Powerpoint presentations Dave Gorman is once again hitting the road - armed only with his laptop, a projector, a microphone and his strangely analytical mind.

The star of Dave TV's Modern Life is Goodish, Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure is this time out to prove a Powerpoint talk does not have to involve a man in a grey suit behind a lectern saying: 'Next slide please'.

A spokesperson for the show said: "We've all had enough of that, so let's put it all behind us and never speak of it again - there are far more important things to analyse. Well, they're more important in Dave's head anyway."

The all-new Dave Gorman: Powerpoint to the People will be touring this autumn and the comedian and presenter will be taking a Warrington audience on a journey of discovery at Parr Hall on Thursday, 29 September.

It will see Dave continue to combine his unique and critically acclaimed style of stand-up and visual storytelling. It is the follow-up to his last tour, With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibilitypoint which was three-times extended and had four sell-out shows at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Dave's live career has seen him sell out multiple tours around the UK, perform all over the USA, including three runs off Broadway in New York, while in Australia he even set a record for the fastest selling show in the history of The Studio Theatre at The Sydney Opera House.

Dave Gorman: Powerpoint to the People is at Parr Hall on Thursday, 29 September. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the Box Office on 01925 442345.