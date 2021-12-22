Comedian Rob Brydon to Continue UK Tour in 2022

Award winning comedian Rob Brydon and his eight-piece band continue their widely praised tour into 2022 with his show, Rob Brydon - A Night of Songs & Laughter, with this production marking the first time Brydon has created a show that includes songs and music as well as his acclaimed wit and comedy.

This extensive tour will travel to multiple venues across the country, picking up on Monday 24 January 2022 at Woking's New Victoria Theatre, and playing through until its final date at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Saturday 16 July 2022.

A Night of Songs & Laughter features Rob's brilliant stand-up comedy plus songs ranging from Tom Waits to Tom Jones, and Guys and Dolls to Elvis (and almost everything in between), telling Rob's personal musical journey from South Wales to the West End and beyond. Audiences can expect Rob's usual warmth and humour, along with his famed gallery of voices, as he regales them with hilarious tales from his distant and recent past.

Rob Brydon's varied career began with the TV comedy shows Marion and Geoff and Human Remains in 2000, for which he won British Comedy Awards. Since then, his comedy credits have included A Small Summer Party, The Keith Barret Show, Directors Commentary, Supernova, Cruise Of The Gods, Black Books, I'm Alan Partridge, Little Britain, Live At The Apollo, Rob Brydon's Annually Retentive, QI, The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year, Have I Got News For You, Gavin and Stacey, Rob Brydon's Identity Crisis, Would I Lie To You and The Trip with Steve Coogan.

He has also appeared in the dramas Oliver Twist, Heroes and Villains: Napoleon, The Way We Live Now, Murder In Mind, Kenneth Tynan: In Praise of Hardcore, Marple and the films 24 Hour Party People, MirrorMask, A Cock and Bull Story and the film Swimming with Men.

In 2009 alongside Ruth Jones, Robin Gibb and Sir Tom Jones, Rob reached number one in the UK charts with the single Islands in The Stream, in aid of Comic Relief. He also embarked on an 87-date tour of the UK with his stand-up show, Rob Brydon Live which included a three-week run in London's West End. He also recently enjoyed a sold-out tour with Lee Mack and David Mitchell, before his own sell-out tour in 2020.

Website: www.robbrydon.live