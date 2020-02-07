Comedian Mark Watson Brings New Tour To Pyramid

Quick-fire comedy is calling into town this autumn as a top TV comedian shares some important life lessons.

In 2017, Mark Watson - a man prone to considerable anxiety, with multiple phobias and a history of poor self-esteem - was asked to go on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Admittedly, this wasn't really the experience for him - mainly because his favourite things include safety, comfort, food, and generally not being scared and miserable.

Having said all that, the experience did change the shambolic comedian for the better and now he's written a sort of motivational talk about what it taught him.

But still with jokes.

Giving a five-star review, The Telegraph said: "This is quite unlike anything else I've seen in almost 20 years of covering the Fringe...witty, warm, perfectly judged".

The Independent added: "This is a stand-up operating at the very top of his game."

Mark Watson brings his hilarious How You Can Almost Win tour to Warrington's Pyramid on Saturday 12 September.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.





