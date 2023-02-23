Comedian Ignacio Lopez Announces Extra Tour Dates

Following his Live at the Apollo debut, Spanish/Welsh comedian Ignacio Lopez announced his biggest UK tour to date. Due to phenomenal demand, extra dates have been added in Newport, London and Bridgewater. Tickets for extra dates go on sale 10am 23rd February. This huge tour will now see Ignacio perform at 26 venues this October and November, from Aberdeen to Brighton, Newcastle to Llanelli and lots in between - book now to see this rapidly rising stand-up star.

In 2009, from his derelict flat in South Wales, Ignacio scored tickets to see his favourite band, Nine Inch Nails, in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, he didn't have money, transport or a place to stay. Sharing his biggest failures with a hilarious, globe-trotting story about music, comedy and cock-ups, Ignacio expertly skewers Britain and Spain with an Armada of sarcasm, silliness, and songs. Expect observational stand-up, wicked humour, and sharp lines from the exotic outsider comedian with over 100 million video views online.

Spain's best export, Ignacio Lopez has been wowing audiences internationally with his individual style and high gag-rate since 2010. A wild mixture of Welsh & Spanish, Ignacio stormed on to the UK comedy scene as a finalist in several new act competitions in his first year of performing. Since then he has resonated with British audiences at live shows and reaching viral status with comedy songs about 'why spain hates the UK', and hilarious threads about public transport.

Ignacio first gained TV recognition in 2011 when he appeared on ITV's Show Me The Funny. He then produced and hosted primetime comedy series Comedy Sheep Stand-Up for Made Television and became a regular on BBC One Wales' Stand Up Sesh, racking up over 20 million hits for his sketches and stand-up videos. Most recently he appeared on BBC Two's Live At The Apollo in February 2023. His radio credits include BBC 5 Live, BBC Radio 4's The Now Show and his own special Spain's Best Export for BBC Radio Wales.

Now recognised as one of the most unique voices on the circuit, Ignacio regularly headlines leading comedy clubs all over the UK. As well as performing on cruise ships and military gigs, Ignacio has supported Jason Manford, John Bishop and Tom Stade on tour. His seven solo shows have had sold out runs at festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe, Brighton Fringe, Leicester Comedy Festival and Neath Comedy Festival. His last tour show EspañYOLO was released as a comedy album.

Tour Dates

4th October 2023 Komedia, Brighton komedia.co.uk/brighton

5th October 2023 Dorking Halls dorkinghalls.co.uk

6th October 2023 Arlington Arts, Newbury arlingtonarts.ticketsolve.com

8th October 2023 The McMillan Theatre, Bridgewater https://www.mcmillantheatre.com/events/ignacio-lopez/

11th October 2023 Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan mwldan.co.uk/whatson

12th October 2023 Ffwrnes (Stiwdio Stepni), Llanelli https://carmarthenshiretheatres.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873633641

13th October 2023 The Gwyn Hall, Neath https://gwynhall.com/shows/ignacio-lopez-nine-ig-fails/

14th October 2023 Le Pub, Newport SOLD OUT

15th October 2023 Le Pub, Newport https://www.lepublicspace.co.uk/events/ignacio-lopez-nine-ig-fails-2023-tour-2

18th October 2023 The Frog and Bucket, Manchester frogandbucket.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth

19th October 2023 The Carnegie, Workington carnegietheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth

20th October 2023 The Beggar's Theatre, Millom beggarstheatre.com/event/ignacio-lopez

21st October 2023 The Chapel Art Gallery, Ormskirk https://thechapelormskirk.co.uk/

26th October 2023 Hen & Chickens, Bristol www.thecomedybox.co.uk

8th November 2023 Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh event.bookitbee.com/43639/ignacio-lopez

9th November 2023 The Stand, Glasgow www.thestand.co.uk

10th November 2023 The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/ignacio-lopez

16th November 2023 The Wardrobe, Leeds thewardrobe.seetickets.com/event/ignacio-lopez

17th November 2023 Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/ignacio-lopez/

18th November 2023 YO1 Live Lounge - York Barbican https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/ignacio-lopez/

19th November 2023 The Pleasance, London www.pleasance.co.uk/event/ignacio-lopez

21st November 2023 The Pleasance, London www.pleasance.co.uk/event/ignacio-lopez

22nd November 2023 The Glee Club, Cardiff https://booking.glee.co.uk/20148

24th November 2023 Whitby Coliseum Centre hilaritybites.co.uk/product/ignacio-lopez

25th November 2023 Town Hall - The Crypt, Middlesborough https://www.middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk/event/ignacio-lopez/

26th November 2023 - The Stand, Newcastle www.thestand.co.uk/performances

29th November 2023 - The Black Horse Laughter Loft, Leicester www.gigantic.com/ignacio-lopez-tickets

30th November 2023 - Funny Beeseness - Katie Fitzgerald's, Stourbridge www.eventim-light.com