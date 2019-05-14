Clinton Baptiste Hits The Road The Autumn With THE PARANORMALIST RETURNS!

This Autumn, paranormal sensation, Clinton Baptiste will embark on a national tour to take audiences on a hilarious yet touching journey through his life, out the other side and beyond the Celestial Curtains.



In The Paranormalist Returns tour, Clinton will give readings to audience members up and down the land, offering advice from beyond the grave. He will predict their futures, tell them about their pasts and perform all manner of spooky stuff an' that.



But more, he tells the story of his demise, his comeback and finally...finally on this special night, he will attempt to pass over to The Other Side ... and return (before the venue throw the audience out)....with THE ANSWER!



Clinton Baptiste is the hapless, clumsily inaccurate and occasionally brutal clairvoyant medium and psychic created by the comedy actor Alex Lowe for Peter Kay's smash hit Channel 4 sitcom Phoenix Nights back in 2001. Now, some eighteen years after the show aired, Clinton returns to conjure up his extraordinary powers for a new generation.



Alex Lowe is well known for playing 'Barry from Watford', his wondrous 82 year old creation from Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Noel Edmonds' Channel 4 quiz Cheap Cheap Cheap.

Among various acting roles are a number of credits with Kenneth Branagh - who he met as a child actor of 14 years of age whilst in the West End play Another Country. Later he joined Branagh's Renaissance Theatre Company, touring with Richard Briers. He also appeared in Branagh's film's Peter's Friends and Much Ado About Nothing

Alex played the role of Simon Marriel in the 1995 feature film Haunted, alongside Anthony Andrews, John Gielgud and Kate Beckinsale. He was part of the BBC Radio Drama Company for a year, and has appeared in scores of radio plays ever since. Currently, he plays Brian in the BBC Radio comedy Clare in The Community



Alex is also well known for his work with comedian Peter Kay appearing in That Peter Kay Thing as Sparky as well as Phoenix Nights as Clinton Baptiste. He revived Clinton Baptiste for an appearance in Peter Kay's Britain's Got the Pop Factor. In 2015 he also revived Clinton for Manchester Arena's Phoenix Nights Live, which raised £6 million for Comic Relief.



Recently has been gigging as Clinton Baptiste on the London circuit and also performing as Barry with his double act partner Angelos Epithemiou (BBC1's Shooting Stars). His work with Angelos was recently nominated for Best Comedy at the British Podcast Awards. Clinton Baptiste's Paranormal Podcast also continues to sit high in the podcast charts.

Recent TV appearances include Brassic and In the Long Run both for Sky One, Don't Tell The Driver for BBC2 and for film, The Devil Outside released earlier this year.

As a writer, Alex has written for Alistair McGowan, Ronni Ancona, Paul O'Grady, Iain Lee and Lewis Macleod his own radio series Barry's Lunch Club on Radio 4 in 2016. In 2016 he wrote the Radio 4 comedy series Barry's Lunch Club, featuring his creation, Barry.





