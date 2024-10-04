Classically British & Co Celebrates 21 Years Of World Class Dance And Choreography As Part Of Black History Month 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday 24th October as part of Black History Month, Classically British & Co, part of the non-profit charity The Mark Elie Dance Foundation, will celebrate its 21st anniversary with a special gala performance event and educational afternoon at Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler’s Wells Theatre.

Pioneered by Mark Elie, CEO & Artistic Director at the Mark Elie Dance Foundation and Founder of the Portobello Dance & Performing Arts School, Classically British & Co showcases and celebrates diverse talent across a dynamic range of world class classical and contemporary dance and choreography.

Mark Elie, CEO & Artistic Director, Mark Elie Dance Foundation commented, “I established Classically British & Co to produce an annual event showcasing some of the very best emerging dance talent from across the Black/mixed ethnic community, supporting diversity and equality across the classical ballet and contemporary dance sector in the UK.”

Elie continued, “Progress has been made in recent years and the dance landscape is now changing here in the UK with more and more companies working with people of colour. However, there is still a lot more work to be done. I’m proud of the role Classically British & Co has played over the last two decades - and continues to do so - in contributing to educating and inspiring current and future generations.”

Included in the line-up for October’s gala is award-winning British choreographer Namron OBE who has choreographed a piece for the event.

In addition, classical Music Composer Joy Sigaud will debut her first composition for a ballet commissioned by Classically British & Co. Sigaud’s composition, entitled ‘Resonance & Resilience’ is inspired by the journey of the Windrush generation and their descendants. The movement will be choreographed and performed by students and alumni of the prestigious Rambert School of Ballet & Contemporary Dance, thanks to the collaboration and cooperation of its Principal and Artistic Director, Amanda Britton MA.

Meanwhile, Vincent Osbourne, Artistic Director of the Black British Classical Foundation, will orchestrate an opera performance with dancer Oraine Frater.

Audience members attending the gala will also enjoy inspirational talks from Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp CBE, Julie Felix MBE and Amanda Britton MA as well as a special video message from Classical British & Co alumnus and star of stage, screen and Strictly Come Dancing, Layton Williams.

Earlier in the day on 24th October, pupils from local borough schools will enjoy an educational afternoon, featuring a dress rehearsal of four dance pieces. This will be followed by an educational film celebrating the history and contributions of British black dancers, with a Q&A with Mark Elie and selected dancers.

Tickets for the evening gala are available to purchase on the Sadler’s Wells Theatre website here: https://tinyurl.com/y4jz29yt

Comments