Clapham Grand Reopens With Upcoming Month Of Shows In December

The Clapham Grand has announced its post lockdown, physically distanced Christmas shows including a selection of comedy, drag, live acts, choirs and movie nights

- The Clapham Grand will provide a safe home for audiences to be entertained again and performers and staff to return to work

- Clapham Grand also providing TV quality live streamed shows to a global audience of thousands

Following on from several months of successful, physically distanced shows in September and October - featuring the likes of Al Murray, Russell Howard, Frank Turner and Louise Redknapp; the Clapham Grand is excited to announce it is once again opening its doors post lockdown to customers for a number of COVID compliant shows in December.

This autumn the Clapham Grand unveiled the reopening of its top balcony, which has been closed for 15 years. The newly refurbished area has increased the post-lockdown capacity of the venue by 100, taking it to 400 (these numbers are reduced from 1250 due to physical distancing), bringing the venue back to its original Victorian glory.

Some of the brightest new stars and biggest names in comedy, drag and music are set to take to the stage in December, reflecting The Grand's ongoing desire to showcase the very best in modern variety, comedy, music and entertainment.

The Clapham Grand will see comedians such as Diane Chorley take to the stage; Christmas themed movie nights and live music from the likes of The Hoosiers.

Clapham Grand manager Ally Wolf said of the upcoming shows:

"It is with immense pride, and relief, to be able to re-open The Clapham Grand for Christmas. We are looking forward to being able to provide some Christmas Magic for our customers with an incredible run of shows showcasing the very best of modern variety, from comedy to drag, movie nights to live music and even a super star snooker player for good measure. As always, all our shows will be COVID-compliant, and we'll be serving up a festive treat of food too, including pigs-in-blankets by the bucket load, washed down with mulled wine and Christmas cocktails by the galloon, and snow machines, confetti, balloon drops and of course Mariah Carey!

"We were purpose built for entertainment, for providing much needed escapism from everyday life, which is needed now more than ever. We look forward to welcoming everyone back through our doors again, for some very special shows showcasing everything the Clapham Grand is famous for, a palace of modern variety, and above all else FUN."

Upcoming shows

December 6th:

Myra DuBois Saves Christmas

https://claphamgrand.com/event/myra-dubois-saves-christmas/

Following a sold-out Halloween special this year's Britain's Got Talent finalist and self-proclaimed funniest person to ever come from Rotherham has come to save Christmas.

December 8th:

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents Teeth Of The Sea, Utopia Strong and Steve Davis

https://claphamgrand.com/event/teeth-of-the-sea-the-utopia-strong/

London's best alternative music promoters return to The Grand with a brilliant line up of live music, and a special guest appearance by 80's Snooker Hero Steve Davis....

'We'll be Snookering Yule'....

December 9th:

Crystal Rasmussen: Crystal Sings Robyn

https://claphamgrand.com/event/crystal-rasmussen-crystal-sings-robyn/

Lead singer of cult drag band Denim, and recent Comedy Central star, Crystal Rasmussen, takes to our stage with a special Christmas show performing dance floor icon Robyn's hits and a whole lot more...

December 10th:

Scummy Mummies Christmas Special

https://claphamgrand.com/event/the-scummy-mummies-christmas-show/

Super star comedian mums The Scummy Mummies return for a very special Christmas show. Expect scummy carols, yuletide sketches, festive stand-up and very scummy Santa stories...

December 11th:

Diane Chorley - Ding Dong Merrily Diane

https://claphamgrand.com/event/diane-chorley-ding-dong-merrily-diane/

The Duchess of Canvey returns to the Clapham Grand with her band The Buffet and special guests, celebrating Christmas the only way she knows how: a one-off, COVID-safe, physically distanced show. Fresh from her two sold-out shows in October, Diane returns to the stage for a night of festive frolic and musical merriment!

December 12th:

Love Actually Movie Night Double Bill (including a Brunch, Actually special)

https://claphamgrand.com/christmas-at-the-grand/

If you look for it, we've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love, Christmas and drinking is actually all around us - even if you do have to try and squeeze an extra syllable to make it work!

The Grand's Love Actually Movie Nights are legendary! Following 6 sold out dates last year, the team are excited to announce the first two of Christmas 2020, including a special Brunch (actually) screening! These are the best Christmas Movie Nights in London! The team will be bringing back their famous 'Ant or Dec' competition, the prosecco-tastic drink-along, prizes for best fancy dress (all the Lobster and Octopus outfits expected of course), and countless Hugh Grant cardboard cut outs!

December 13th:

Go Gaga Brunch!

https://claphamgrand.com/event/gaga-brunch

Drag queens, brunch, bottomless bubbles & all the Gaga hits you can handle! Look no further for a pop-tastic brunch party you'll never forget! For anyone who love all things Gaga, 'Go Gaga Brunch' won't fail to disappoint!

December 13th:

The Muppet Christmas Carol Movie Night - Family Special

https://claphamgrand.com/event/the-muppet-christmas-carol/

It's true, wherever you find love, it feels like Christmas"

Let's face it, it's been a tough old year, and what better way to salvage some much-needed festive cheer than Michael Caine as the ultimate Scrooge, everyone's favourite Muppets and a host of singing vegetables to warm the cockles of Christmas hearts in this special family friendly screening of The Muppets Christmas Carol.

December 14th:

Slave 4 Yule

https://claphamgrand.com/event/slav-4-yule/

Britain's sensational Polish drag collective SLAV 4 U are back for their fifth show at the Grand- and this time it's an Xmas special.

KAYAH! DODA! Edyta Gorniak! BRODKA! BAJM! The Grand will be paying tribute to all of their favourite Polish pop divas this Christmas, but who will be the Polish fairy on top of the tree this year?

December 15th:

Drunk Women Solving Crime

https://claphamgrand.com/event/drunk-women-solving-crime-live-2/

The chart-topping comedy podcasts finally returns to the stage for the first time in 2020 for this special festival double bill! Plus for the first time those who can't be there in person have the opportunity to be in the 'virtual audience' for the special live streams of each record!

Drunk Women Solving Crime is a true crime podcast with a twist...of lime. Join writer/comedian hosts Hannah George, Catie Wilkins and Taylor Glenn as they welcome top guests from comedians to crime writers to test out their drunk detective skills.

December 16th:

Police Dog Hogan - LIVE

https://claphamgrand.com/event/police-dog-hogan/

London's favourite folk, country and bluegrass outfit are coming to The Clapham Grand for a very special, certifiably safe, socially-distanced performance.

December 17th:

The Hoosiers - LIVE

https://claphamgrand.com/event/the-hoosiers/

The Hoosiers are heading to The Clapham Grand for an intimate, socially distanced show. With past hits such as Worried About Ray & Goodbye Mr. A, the audience can enjoy an evening of indie-pop with Irwin Sparkes & Alan Sharland!

December 18th

Old Dirty Brasstards - LIVE

https://claphamgrand.com/event/old-dirty-brasstards-2/

Old Dirty Brasstards are hosting their annual 'Christmas Knees-Up'.

The audience can have their Yuletide spirit ignited by the band's big brassy renditions of Christmas classics by Shakin' Stevens, East 17, Mariah Carey, The Pogues and many many more!

December 21st

The Feeling Christmas Show with special guests

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ed Harcourt (more to be announced) in support of Music Venues Trust - Save Our Venues campaign.

The Feeling will be performing a one off Christmas show on the 21st December with special guests including Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ed Harcourt - with all profits from the show going to help save grassroots music venues around the UK.

All profits from the show will be donated to http://musicvenuetrust.com

December 31st - New Years Eve

Klub Kids Presents - Baga Chipz New Year's Eve Party!

The UK's best Drag promoters bring the undoubted star of Ru Paul UK's Season 1, Baga Chipz to the Grand for a very special NYE.

For those that don't get hold of tickets, the Clapham Grand will also be broadcasting many of the shows in a TV quality live stream. Although the Clapham Grand is excited to have an audience return to once again enjoy entertainment safely inside the venue, and to have reopened the top balcony to increase capacity, it will continue to broadcast to thousands of people around the world online too.

For more information and tickets visit: https://claphamgrand.com/whats-on/

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You