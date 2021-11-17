Cirque du Soleil Adds Two Final Weeks of LUZIA At Royal Albert Hall
Opening on 12 January 2022, LUZIA will now run until Sunday 27 February.
Due to phenomenal demand, Cirque du Soleil today announced the exciting addition of two extra weeks of LUZIA at London's Royal Albert Hall. With the intermission finally over and the troupe eager to return for the first show since they left the same venue in March 2020, the public now has even longer to transport themselves into the waking dream of Mexico and experience jaw-dropping majesty of the critically acclaimed production.
Opening on 12 January 2022, LUZIA will now run until Sunday 27 February with ticket sales for the newly added dates opening at 9:00am GMT on Thursday 18 November with pre-sales open now to Cirque Club members. Tickets are available through the Cirque du Soleil website, www.royalalberthall.com or 020 7589 8212.
The highly anticipated return of LUZIA marks 25 years since Cirque du Soleil first brought its captivating magic into the famed London venue with the show Saltimbanco. Since then, more than 3.5 million spectators have seen the awe-inspiring acrobatics. To celebrate the significant milestone, Cirque du Soleil has released a special video featuring LUZIA's 'Running Woman, performed by London-based acrobat Shelli Epstein. In the video, Shelli is seen excitedly and emotionally preparing for her upcoming return to the stage, wearing her beautiful 19.7ft long butterfly wings that are a highlight of the show.
In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes - a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.
With mesmerising acrobatic performances, LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new level. Cyr Wheel artists perform the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. Hoop Diving is taken onto gigantic treadmills, expanding exponentially the speed and amount of daring leaps executed. Jaw-dropping highlights include a male contortionist skillfully twisting his body in the world's most unimaginable positions, a powerful Aerial Straps specialist defying the laws of gravity at the centre of a cenote (natural sinkhole), a juggler tossing seven pins at breakneck speed, and two football freestylers deftly mixing street dance with mind-blowing ball manipulation.
Tickets are available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia, www.royalalberthall.com or 020 7589 8212.
Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com
Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com