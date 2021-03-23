Chiswick Playhouse Reopens With New Variety Festival

Chiswick Playhouse will mark its reopening with a socially distanced festival of magic, musicals, comedy and more! There will be premieres, hilarious stand-up and dreamy music with artists including star of stage and screen, Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey; Lovejoy); comedy legend, Andy Parsons (Mock the Week); and comedian and TV personality, Judi Love (Loose Women).

The festival kicks off with A Night at the West End, starring Scott Sutcliffe (Wicked) and Claudia Kariuki (Priscilla Queen of the Desert). This feel-good concert will celebrate the best of musical theatre with irresistible songs from hit shows such as Little Shop of Horrors, Dreamgirls, Wicked and Les Misérables.

The festival will include Bare Bones, a new series of play readings. Actors will perform thrilling plays with no set, costumes or lighting - just the text, the performance, and the audience. Plays include Single Black Female by Lisa B. Thompson, The Woodcutters Tale by Orlando Wells, The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn plus a new version of Tom Sharpe's Wilt, adapted by David Spicer.

Chiswick Playhouse favourites, Scenaria will present two nostalgic and powerful musical productions at Chiswick Playhouse Recharged. The Soprano Behind the Screen: The Untold Story of Marni Nixon is based on the life of Hollywood's secret soprano, Marni Nixon: the singing voice behind the scenes for Audrey Hepburn, Natalie Wood and Deborah Kerr. This musical biography tells her story through tales and songs from the silver screen including My Fair Lady, West Side Story and The King & I; as well as hits from operas and more recent Broadway shows too.

Scenaria will also premiere a brand-new song cycle, Another Life. Oscar Hammerstein, Mary Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, Adam Guettel, and Jason Robert Brown have defined musical theatre history. A truly unstoppable force, they inspired and mentored each other, they broke down barriers and ultimately created masterpieces of composition. Another Life is a musical love story, told through the stunning compositions of these iconic Broadway composers, with songs from Company, The Light in the Piazza, Hot Spot, The Bridges of Maddison County, Sunday In the Park with George, and many more.

There is even an opportunity to spend evenings with leading lights of broadcasting as Phyllis Logan, star of Downtown Abbey; familiar face of Loose Women, Judi Love; and BBC Broadcaster, Torin Douglas, all take to the stage.

The festival will also see comedy, magic shows, music and more! Andy Parsons is Healing the Nation as he tickles funny bones across the country, making a stop in Chiswick in June. On a mission to find the perfect candidate for happily-ever-after, Meat Cute follows one young woman as she navigates life, love and eviction! Could it be Magic? will return to Chiswick Playhouse bringing its signature mix of mind-melting magic and bonkers character comedy. The unmissable weekend staple, Sunday Soul, will come back to West London with a brand new series of incredible music talent.

Wayne Glover-Stuart, Producer at Chiswick Playhouse, comments, Opening our doors and switching on the lights has been on hold for far too long therefore I am delighted to be able to welcome back audiences old and new to Chiswick Playhouse. Recharged Festival offers a variety of incredible artforms, and has allowed us to reopen safely and socially distanced. Working with such talented creatives across the festival has been an honour.

Tickets are available from the Chiswick Playhouse Box Office and www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk.