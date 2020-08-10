Chickenshed Will Premiere David Walliams' THE MIDNIGHT GANG on YouTube

The premiere takes place at 7pm on Friday 21 August on YouTube.

Chickenshed was the first theatre to bring David Walliams The Midnight Gang to the stage back in 2017 - and they will bring it to you again, this time on a screen near you, and in the comfort of your own home!

The premiere takes place at 7pm on Friday 21 August on YouTube here.

When the clock strikes midnight most children are fast asleep, but for the Midnight Gang the journey is just beginning.

Five children find themselves in hospital for a variety of reasons, including Tom who's been hit on the head by a cricket ball and really doesn't want to go back to school. They soon discover that something far more exciting is happening beyond the confines of the children's ward. A heart-warming and hilarious tale of fun, friendship and adventure ensues, all under the cover of darkness when the horrible matron is sure they are all fast asleep.

Cast:

Jonny Morton ... Sir Quentin Strillers/Mr Cod

Michael Bossiss ... Doctor Luppers/Tootsie

Bradley Davies ... Toms Dad/Nurse Meese/ Mr Thews

Ashley Maynard ... Hospital Porter

Belinda McGuirk ... Nelly/Dilly/Toms Mum

Sarah Connolly ... Matron

Yossi Goodlink ...Tom

Tamika Armstrong ... Amber

Finn Walters ... Robin

Joe Booth ... George

Chloe Stevenson ... Sally

Creatives:Lou Stein ... DirectorKeith Dunne ... Set and costume designerDaniel Banton ...Assistant director Dave Carey ... Senior creative producer (composer)Fiona Carey ... Creative producer (voice)Zeeta Jacobs ... Production managerEmma Gale ... Costume supervisorRodger Voyle Harries ... Deputy costume supervisorAndrew Caddies ... Technical manager/ Lighting designerPhil Haines ... Sound AV technician

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You