Chickenshed Will Premiere David Walliams' THE MIDNIGHT GANG on YouTube
The premiere takes place at 7pm on Friday 21 August on YouTube.
Chickenshed was the first theatre to bring David Walliams The Midnight Gang to the stage back in 2017 - and they will bring it to you again, this time on a screen near you, and in the comfort of your own home!
The premiere takes place at 7pm on Friday 21 August on YouTube here.
When the clock strikes midnight most children are fast asleep, but for the Midnight Gang the journey is just beginning.
Five children find themselves in hospital for a variety of reasons, including Tom who's been hit on the head by a cricket ball and really doesn't want to go back to school. They soon discover that something far more exciting is happening beyond the confines of the children's ward. A heart-warming and hilarious tale of fun, friendship and adventure ensues, all under the cover of darkness when the horrible matron is sure they are all fast asleep.
Cast:
Jonny Morton ... Sir Quentin Strillers/Mr Cod
Michael Bossiss ... Doctor Luppers/Tootsie
Bradley Davies ... Toms Dad/Nurse Meese/ Mr Thews
Ashley Maynard ... Hospital Porter
Belinda McGuirk ... Nelly/Dilly/Toms Mum
Sarah Connolly ... Matron
Yossi Goodlink ...Tom
Tamika Armstrong ... Amber
Finn Walters ... Robin
Joe Booth ... George
Chloe Stevenson ... Sally
Lou Stein ... Director
Keith Dunne ... Set and costume designer
Daniel Banton ...Assistant director
Dave Carey ... Senior creative producer (composer)
Fiona Carey ... Creative producer (voice)
Zeeta Jacobs ... Production manager
Emma Gale ... Costume supervisor
Rodger Voyle Harries ... Deputy costume supervisor
Andrew Caddies ... Technical manager/ Lighting designer
Phil Haines ... Sound AV technician