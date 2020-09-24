Chichester Festival Theatre Announces New Autumn Season

The season runs from late October to early January.

Artistic Director Daniel Evans and Executive Director Kathy Bourne today announce a live, socially distanced season of drama, music, comedy and cabaret at Chichester Festival Theatre, running from late October to early January. It includes:

Sarah Kane's CRAVE, directed by Tinuke Craig, staged in a socially distanced Festival Theatre for 10 performances and live streamed to digital audiences

For Christmas, a series of festive concerts to launch the yuletide season, followed by Chichester Festival Youth Theatre in a new version of PINOCCHIO by Anna Ledwich, directed by Dale Rooks

Michael Ball, Sheila Hancock and Patricia Routledge in conversation with Edward Seckerson

Cabaret and comedy including Frisky and Mannish, The Black Cat Cabaret, Barely Methodical Troupe, Rich Hall, Suzi Ruffell, Russell Kane and Rosie Jones

Music ranging from a celebration of Sondheim with West End stars, to a song recital by Kate Royal, a new concert from Joe Stilgoe and a portrait of Rachmaninoff with Henry Goodman and Lucy Parham

Prologue ticket scheme upper age range extended: £5 tickets now available for 16 - 30s

Artistic Director Daniel Evans and Executive Director Kathy Bourne said:

'It's always a pleasure to welcome audiences to a new Chichester season, but it's with particular joy that we welcome them to this very special Autumn season, after six long months of our Theatre being dark and empty.

'In putting together this eclectic mix of drama, music, cabaret and comedy, we hope there is something to entice people of all ages to experience once more the uniquely uplifting exhilaration of live performance. The season includes some distinguished names in drama and music, alongside ground-breaking contemporary performers.

'We've worked long and hard to put all the necessary measures in place for our audiences' and artists' health and comfort, and to make their visit Covid-safe. While social distancing is in place, we are having to explore other forms of live performance to ensure the Theatre's future sustainability. For now, we are celebrating that Chichester Festival Theatre's doors are opening again.'

