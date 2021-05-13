Chichester Festival Theatre Announces Complete 2021 Lineup

Four new productions to follow South Pacific in Chichester's Festival 2021 have today been announced by Artistic Director Daniel Evans and Executive Director Kathy Bourne.

Two world premieres include THE LONG SONG, a new adaptation by Suhayla El-Bushra based on Andrea Levy's novel, directed by Charlotte Gwinner, and THE FLOCK by Zoe Cooper, directed by Guy Jones.

Revivals of two great modern dramas: Rachel O'Riordan directs Martin McDonagh's THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE in a co-production with Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, and HOME by David Storey, directed by Josh Roche.

Full cast and streaming dates announced for Daniel Evans's new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC.

Open Air Weekend and Minerva Cabaret have been announced for June.

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre's production of PINOCCHIO by Anna Ledwich returns for Christmas 2021.

New partnership with Ecologi offering patrons option to carbon-offset travel as part of CFT's green strategy.

Tickets held at 2019 prices; 14,500 tickets at £10 in the Festival Theatre and 6,000 £5 PROLOGUE tickets for 16 - 30 year olds.

Daniel Evans and Kathy Bourne said:

'We're delighted to announce four new productions to add to our summer musical, South Pacific. The Long Song, Suhayla El-Bushra's new adaptation of Andrea Levy's great novel, follows South Pacific into the Festival Theatre, while Zoe Cooper's new play The Flock joins Martin McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane (in a co-production with the Lyric Hammersmith) and David Storey's Home in a stimulating line-up in the Minerva Theatre.

'These plays - each with a director new to CFT at the helm - take us from the South Pacific to Jamaica, rural Ireland, the North-East of England and back to the Home Counties. All engage, in varying ways, with the differences that divide us - from racial prejudice to warring families, social mores and conflicting beliefs - and whether tolerance and understanding can bring us together.

'And before we open the Festival Theatre in July, we look forward to welcoming audiences to our Open Air Weekend in Oaklands Park with socially distanced picnic plots for all the family.

'Our commitment to our local community has remained undimmed over the past year. If anything, this work has grown and deepened, notably through initiatives such as Young Carers Connect, and this - alongside our greatly expanded digital presence - will continue.

'While we're all looking forward to a thoroughly good night out, it is important we welcome audiences back safely. We're continuing to offer a choice of socially distanced performances in both theatres in July and August. And everyone can book with confidence, knowing that should we have to cancel, they'll be entitled to a full refund.

'After a challenging year, we can't wait to reopen our doors - and to see Chichester productions reaching audiences far beyond West Sussex again. In addition to our film of Crave (streaming 18 - 29 May), Caroline, Or Change is now scheduled for New York in the autumn and Singin' in the Rain splashes down in London later this summer.'

Learn more at cft.org.uk. Box Office: 01243 781312