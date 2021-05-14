Cheshire's Bowdonbury Becomes One Of Country's First Festivals To Take Place Following Lifting Of Lockdown

Festivals are back this summer after the Government gave live entertainment the green light to go ahead - and the Bowdonbury Festival will be one of the first in the country to welcome visitors.

Final preparations are now being made for the weekend of fantastic family fun which is being held at the Bowdon Cricket, Hockey & Squash Club at Altrincham this month.

The two-day event takes place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May and festivalgoers are being promised a weekend of top tunes from some of the UK's leading tribute artists, along with attractions for all ages and a range of refreshments from some of the finest of the local food and drink scene - all presented in a relaxed and Covid-safe environment.

The event features a traditional funfair with rides of all sizes for both children and also adults to enjoy.

A fabulous foodie village will be packed with delights delivered by a host of local favourites including Vitos Pizza Kitchen from Hale and Banksy's famous food truck. And there will also be a wide selection of pop-up bars featuring everything from specialist local beer to craft gin and cocktails.

And festivalgoers will also be able to browse at pop up stalls run by local businesses.

Along with the general entry tickets and weekend passes, new VIP upgrade tickets have also now gone on sale on the Bowdonbury Festival website.

VIP ticketholders have access to the pavilion and exclusive use of a raised viewing platform from which to enjoy the stellar line-up of award-winning live performers, along with a premium bar featuring waitress service at your table and the use of indoor toilet facilities.

The Bowdonbury Festival opens on 29 May with Disco Legends, featuring acclaimed tributes to George Michael, Diana Ross and The Bee Gees.

Andrew Browning, previous Stars in their Eyes finalist and sought-after star of the international touring theatre show Fast Love, is Europe's leading George Michael tribute artist.

He will be joined by the award-winning Tameka Jackson who will captivate listeners with her performance as Motown royalty Diana Ross, and by The Bootleg Bee Gees who have entertained audiences across the UK Europe with their faultless performance as the Gibb brothers.

The three tribute headliners will be joined by support acts Le Freak Band and Radio Alty DJ Pete Scotson for a Saturday night which promises to be filled with disco hits and fan favourites.

The festival continues on 30 May with a Groovy 60s line-up which includes The Pretend Beatles, critically acclaimed Maxine Mazumder as Dusty Springfield and the award-winning Dave Collison as Roy Orbison.

The Pretend Beatles' live show features lavish costumes, authentic instruments and special effects as well as many of the Fab Four's greatest hits from Twist and Shout to Ticket to Ride and A Hard Day's Night to All You Need Is Love.

The Sunday night line-up continues with award-winning Maxine Mazumder who is famous for her incredible performance as Dusty Springfield which has earned her the title of the UK's Number One tribute to the music icon from the National Tribute Awards.

Meanwhile Dave Collison is the UK's most authentic Roy Orbison tribute, and has been touring the world for more than quarter of a century celebrating Orbison's classic catalogue from 24 Hours to Tulsa and Only the Lonely to Oh, Pretty Woman.

The new Bowdonbury Festival is being organised by Max Eden and will raise money for the Bowdon Cricket, Hockey and Squash Club after its main fundraising event, Bowdon Bonfire, had to be cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.

Benchmark Security Group is sponsoring the festival.

Max Eden said: "It's fantastic that festivals are back - and Bowdonbury will be one of the first to be held in the country following the Government's announcement this week of the lifting of many lockdown restrictions.

"We've got a great line up of talent to entertain people over the Bank Holiday weekend, and plenty for families to enjoy throughout the day and evening with a real emphasis on supporting the superb local and regional food and drink scene and other businesses.

"Proceeds from the festival will go towards boosting the fundraising efforts of Bowdon Cricket, Hockey & Squash Club. I'm absolutely delighted to help to support the club and the important role it plays at the heart of the community."

Special care has been taken to ensure Bowdonbury Festival can operate in a Covid-safe way with a large socially distanced outdoor site, reduced capacity and additional facilities and access to ensure festivalgoers can enjoy the event safely and in line with Government restrictions set for May 2021.

Tickets are limited to ensure social distancing can be maximised are available to purchase in advance only from www.Bowdonbury.co.uk.