Cheek By Jowl Announces Second Series Of Podcast NOT TRUE, BUT USFEUL…

Artistic Directors of Cheek by Jowl, Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod today announce the second series of their podcast, Not True, But Useful... hosted by Lucie Dawkins. New episodes of the podcast will be released every Friday from 20 November.

Not True, But Useful... focuses on what the great playwrights can teach us about love, life, and hope in this strange time. Released weekly, each episode in this series will be based around one production in the Cheek by Jowl repertoire, including The Winter's Tale, Ubu Roi, and As You Like It, taking you behind-the-scenes of staging the productions and deep-diving into the company's 'not true, but useful' ideas about directing, designing and acting.

Cheek by Jowl will soon be celebrating its 40th anniversary, and throughout its lifetime has staged work from classic playwrights in Russian, English, French, and Italian in over 400 cities across 50 countries.

Created in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, the first series of Not True, But Useful... explored the themes that run through Cheek by Jowl's creative and rehearsal process - with subjects including space, threshold, language, encounter, and creative partnership. The entire first series is available at www.cheekbyjowl.com/podcast.

Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod today said, "Like many others, we are going crazy unable to be with other people. This is particularly tough on people who make theatre, as the central part of theatre is being in a space with other living people. And theatre celebrates that need to connect with others in immediate presence. So we can't do that. But while waiting, to cheer ourselves up, we thought we would record some of our conversations with Lucie. We hope you enjoy them!"

For upcoming episodes, subscribe to Not True, But Useful... on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

The 8 episodes in series 2 will cover the following plays from the company's repertoire:

The Winter's Tale, Ubu Roi, 'Tis Pity She's A Whore, As You Like It, The Tempest, The Changeling, Boris Godunov, and Cymbeline.

Not True But Useful... is produced, hosted and edited by Lucie Dawkins for Cheek by Jowl. Series 1 Theme Music by Pavel Akimkin. Series 2 Theme Music by Paddy Cunneen.

