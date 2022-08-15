Charlotte Wyschna Announced as New Managing Director of Guildford Fringe Theatre Company and Guildford Fringe Festival

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company and Guildford Fringe Festival have appointed Charlotte Wyschna as their new Managing Director, as of 15 August 2022. Charlotte takes over from Nick Wyschna, the founder of Guildford Fringe, who will now focus on the couple's latest venture, The Fallen Angel cabaret bar in Guildford, alongside other projects.

Charlotte Wyschna has been Guildford Fringe's General Manager since 2016. Throughout that time, Guildford Fringe Festival has very much become her project. Charlotte is also fundamental in producing Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's annual adult pantomime in Guildford and its family pantomime in Godalming. Additionally, Charlotte regularly choreographs and directs Guildford Fringe shows, as well as assisting with set and costume design.

Charlotte Wyschna, Managing Director, said: "Guildford Fringe has been part of my life for quite some time now and I'm truly excited to take the reins and put my stamp on it. The core values of the company will never change from when Nick set the company up; we will always strive to make the arts accessible to as many people as possible. That's one of the main things I love about Guildford Fringe. Looking forward, my goals are to grow Guildford Fringe Festival and the Guildford Fringe Christmas season, spreading the word further afield and attracting even more talent to our wonderful town."

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's adult pantomime runs from 24 November 2022 - 7 January 2023 at the Back Room of the Star Inn. Its family pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, runs from 10 - 26 December 2022 at Godalming Borough Hall. Visit: https://GuildfordFringe.com.

As Guildford's largest independent multi-arts festival, Guildford Fringe Festival is an open-access celebration featuring theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events, with a packed programme of more than 100 events during June and July. Visit: https://guildfordfringefestival.com/.