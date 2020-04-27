Celebrate Voice Festival Brings Performances Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Bridgwater Mercury has reported that Celebrate Voice festival in Salisbury has moved its content online due to the health crisis.

Check out the full story HERE.

Opera singer and Celebrate Voice founder Lynsey Docherty set up the online event after being concerned that the pandemic would prevent the festival from going on in October.

She shared:

"I wanted to be able to provide something that might bring entertainment to their (viewers') homes, something that they could be interactive with, and could be something that would lift people in a time of need."

The interactive sessions take place every Sunday and are co-hosted with singer Philip Smith. They are free, however viewers have been donating to help the musicians taking part who have lost work due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Read the full story HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You