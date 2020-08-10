Castle Park Theatre Will Host 'All The Park's A Stage'

Expect song, suspense and Shakespeare, among many other things.

In the absence of Castle Park Theatre this year, the Packing Shed Theatre Company are organising a special theatrical treat for all those missing the stage.

Small audiences of up to ten (max) people all in one social bubble will be sent off with a map at staggered half hour intervals.



Following the map's trail they will discover ten performers located in eight secret locations around the park. At each location the intimate audience will experience a performance from which they will gain a clue.



After the final performance, audiences will have eight clues from which to solve a puzzle. Solve the puzzle and you'll win a prize.



How To Book

This performance is for an audience of up to 10 people, all of whom must be in the same social bubble. One person needs to book the slot and supply their info - they can then bring up to 9 people with them to the show.

The show is in Castle Park, Colchester. Details of where to meet on show day will be sent out in advance.

Time slots from 10am to 4.30pm each day. A ticket for a performance slot is £50 - this entitles you to bring along up to 9 people (or just yourself!). Max capacity is 10.

Running time approx: 1 hour 45 minutes. Not suitable for under 11s.

Learn more and book at https://www.colchesterartscentre.com/events/theatre/all-the-parks-a-stage--11am-/.

