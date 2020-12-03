Casting Announced For THE YOU PLAY VOLUME TWO: THE HAUNTED WOMAN

45North and Ellie Keel Productions today announce Olivia Williams in Rafaella Marcus' The You Play Volume Two: The Haunted Woman, her second play in the audio project Written on the Waves. Directed by Jessica Lazar, it follows the previous collaboration on Marcus' debut The You Play: small acts, and will be available from 14 December 2020.

A dictaphone clicks into life. A woman is making a recording for... you. She doesn't have a lot of time left: something is coming. And it's coming to get her. So before it arrives, she wants to tell you why. You might be next. So listen carefully and follow her instructions. They might keep you safe. They might save you.

A ghost story about what to do when opportunities die - and something with a long shadow creeps into their place.

The first series of Written on the Waves comprises nine world premières and will continue into 2021 with recognition, based on the life and music of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Written by Amanda Wilkin, and co-created and directed by Rachel Nanyonjo. With further plays and casting to be announced.

Also in the series, and currently live are Loss and Hope, a trilogy of short audio pieces including Luke Barnes' This is a Man starring Liam Jeavons, Tife Kusoro's The Gift starring Olivia Marcus, and Rafaella Marcus' We Have Sinned starring Seraphina Beh; Rafaella Marcus' debut play for audio, The You Play: small acts with Rebecca Banatvala, Jonathan Case, Amber James, Daisy Lewis, Ken Nwosu, Katherine Parkinson and Boadicea Ricketts; Lem 'N' Ginge: The Princess of Kakos written and directed by Ell Potter and Mary Higgins and starring Olivier Award-winning Sharon D. Clarke; and A Passion Play by Margaret Perry with Hannah Bristow and Nicola Coughlan.

These can be accessed via www.forty-fivenorth.com/writtenonthewaves

