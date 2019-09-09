Casting Announced For THE SHAKESPEARE PROJECT: MACBETH

An exciting new professional Shakespeare Company for Kent announces the full cast list for its inaugural production of Macbeth. The Shakespeare Project is delighted to announce the talented team who will perform at the original Victorian Theatre at Salomons Estate, Tunbridge Wells from 5th - 24th November 2019.

'Macbeth' is the tale of a devastating thirst for power and its terrifying consequences, of unbridled ambition and serial murder, of supernatural forces and the psychological fallout of a world in turmoil. This contemporary production explores the dark and uncanny corners of Shakespeare's shortest but most intense and spooky tragedy, and features a stellar line up of stage and screen talent: Peter Basham, Aamira Challenger, Tom Chapman, Vangelis Christodoulou, Louise Jameson, Ffion Jolly, Aaron Sidwell, Adam Sopp, Sarah Wadell and Gerald Bishop.

The Shakespeare Project was set up earlier this year by Artistic Director Peter Basham to bring top quality professional Shakespeare to the South East of England and following a successful fundraising campaign, its first production 'Macbeth' is about to begin rehearsals:

"I'm delighted to have assembled such a fantastic team both on and off the stage! Macbeth is a part that every actor dreams of playing and I am tremendously excited to start rehearsals with such a talented cast. I'd like to thank Arts Council England and the Jerwood Foundation for their generous support, our Kickstarter backers, corporate sponsors and also the team at Salomons Estate who have been so supportive of the project" Artistic Director: Peter Basham

"Arguably Shakespeare's finest play, about to be performed in one of Kent's most glorious locations, with a new and innovative troupe. What's not to love about this fresh look at a classical masterpiece? I'm very excited to be included." Louise Jameson (Queen Duncan)

"I am over the moon to have the opportunity to join this phenomenal new theatre company opening in Tunbridge Wells. Having grown up in Maidstone but educated in Goudhurst, Tunbridge Wells ended up becoming my home in my teenage years. I was lucky enough to attend Yew Tree Theatre school and perform at the Assembly Halls on several occasions, so Tunbridge Wells is truly in my blood. Macbeth is a play I have always wanted to be a part of since studying it for GCSE. It's exploration of the lengths a man and woman will go to, to achieve what they need or want are extraordinary. You need look no further for where the inspiration for Breaking Bad came from! To have this opportunity to perform it professionally is something I'm over the moon about. I was also recently part of an 8 person cast just like this doing Henry V and it made it so much more epic and dramatic for having the fewer numbers - people are in for one hell of a treat!" Aaron Sidwell (Macduff)

'Macbeth' will be directed by Joseph Pitcher (RSC: 'Matilda The Musical') with lighting design from Mike Robertson (Olivier winner for 'Sunday in the Park with George'), production design by Charlotte Cooke ('Wonderland' touring, 'Thames Tales' Royal Albert Hall) and sound design by Simon Arrowsmith ('Thrill Me, 'The Lesson' Hope Theatre).

"What excites me about bringing Macbeth to life at Salomons is how aligned the venue and the story feel. The theatre is a majestic Victorian hall with all the grandeur you would expect from that period. But the moment you set foot in the space you know somehow that intrigue and drama are in its bones, almost like there are secrets hidden in every nook and cranny. Macbeth is a gripping psychological thriller filled with conspiracy, paranoia, betrayal and manipulation and, although the plot will be familiar to many, we are aiming to surprise the audience at every turn." Joseph Pitcher (Director)

Tickets are on sale now from www.theshakespeareproject.co.uk





