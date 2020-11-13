Casting Announced For STAY AWAKE, JAKE At Southwark Playhouse

The production is streaming on 18 and 19 December 2020 at Southwark Playhouse.

Casting has been announced for Stay Awake, Jake by Tim ­­­Gilvin, directed by Grace Taylor streaming on 18 and 19 December 2020 at Southwark Playhouse.

Ahmed Hamad (Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, The Boy in the Dress, RSC) will star in Tim Gilvin's one-man musical

Tim Gilvin's multi-award-winning one-act musical Stay Awake, Jake is a bold and innovative new musical that tells the story of one man's journey across England's deserted motorways in the middle of the night, as he drives from London to Carlisle to be reunited with his girlfriend Sofia.

Stay Awake, Jake is about love, responsibility, fatherhood, and ultimately what it means to be a man in the 21st century. Over the course of the show, we learn more about Jake's life, his past, and what it was that made him decide to get in his car and drive the length of the country at 2am in the morning.

The show won the S&S Award for best un-produced musical in 2014, and the VAULT Festival Origins Award for new writing in 2016. This new production features new songs, and new orchestrations for a four-piece band.

Ahmed Hamad plays Jake. He trained at Arts Educational. Theatre credits include Rent (Hope Mill Theatre), The Boy in the Dress (Royal Shakespeare Company), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (London Palladium), BBC Proms - West Side Story (Royal Albert Hall) and the NFTS Screenwriters Showcase (Soho Theatre). Workshops include Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (The Other Palace). Recordings include Stay Awake Jake and The Boy in the Dress. He is on Twitter: @AhmedAAHamad.

All tickets for the livestreams are virtual and available internationally - there will be no live audience in the space. They're priced at £10, going up to £15 during show week.

