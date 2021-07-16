Casting Announced For SNOW WHITE! Panto at the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

Producers at RED Entertainment in association with Prime Pantomimes & the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre have announced the first three stars for this year's must-see pantomime adventure, Snow White!

Starring the legendary Maureen Nolan, CBeebies' Rebecca Keatley, and Keith Jack from BBC's 1 Any Dream Will Do. Together they will dazzle and delight in this show for the young and the young at heart!

Music legend Maureen Nolan will headline as the brilliantly bad Wicked Queen, with CBeebies' Rebecca Keatley playing the fairest of them all, Snow White and musical theatre star Keith Jack as the dashing handsome prince. With further star casting to be announced this festive treat is not to be missed.

"I am thrilled to be doing pantomime at the newly refurbished Staffordshire Gatehouse Theatre as the Wicked Queen and terrorising all the Staffordshire audiences who I hope will be in the mood for dancing!" Maureen Nolan

"I am moving out of the Cbeebies House this Christmas and I can't wait to join the wonderful cast of Snow White" Rebeccca Keatley

"I can't wait to perform at The Gatehouse Theatre this Christmas especially after it's amazing refurbishment. Panto is so special and the highlight of many families Christmas celebrations, so I look forward to seeing you there." Keith Jack

Let the magic of pantomime transport you to a land far far away, to the land of make-believe, as we bring to life this much loved and classic fairy tale. Featuring sparkling costumes, glitzy scenery, spectacular special effects, live music, dazzling dance routines and not forgetting a laugh-out-loud script, that ends as all great fairy tales do.... happily, ever after! All the ingredients you need for an enchanting pantomime adventure.

Snow White is directed by Richard Cheshire and choreographed by Philip Joel.

This lavish new production adventure of the fairest panto in the land, Snow White written by Wink Taylor, at the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre from 10th December to 31st December 2021.

This December creatives at RED Entertainment, who share decades of experience in the pantomime industry, are working together to create fun-filled traditional family pantomimes that will make audiences' Christmas wishes come true!

Matt Brinkler, the Executive Producer for RED Entertainment, said: "I'm so proud of this cast and to work with them in Stafford is a dream. They are going to put Stafford's panto on the map and reaffirm the renovated Gatehouse's position as a premium venue in the county. I can't wait to hear the laughter and see the smiles on the faces of our audiences. With tickets selling at record speed, I think we're in for a fantastic Christmas"

Alongside their Pantomime season, RED Entertainment continues to produce premium theatrical experiences in 2021 with the newly written UK Tours of Dead Lies by best-selling crime writer Hilary Bonner and musical comedy Girls Just Wanna Have Fun starring Maureen Nolan, Niki Evans, Stephanie Dooley, Jess Wright and Olivier Award Winner Leanne Jones.

Further pantomime casting and creatives to be announced.

