Casting Announced For GHOST QUARTET At The Boulevard Theatre

The Boulevard Theatre today announces casting for its opening production Ghost Quartet. The cast will include Carly Bawden (Romantics Anonymous, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Niccolò Curradi (Hotel for Criminals, New Wimbledon Studio), Maimuna Memon (Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Zubin Varla (Fun Home, Young Vic).

London's newest theatre, led by Fawn James Director of Soho Estates and Artistic Director Rachel Edwards, will open its doors to the public for the first time on 24 October as previews for Ghost Quartet begin. The production will run alongside a packed roster of late-night and Sunday performances of cabaret, improv, jazz, comedy, classical music and poetry. For more details see here boulevardtheatre.co.uk.

Ghost Quartet, is written by the Tony Award-nominated writer of Broadway smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 Dave Malloy. Bill Buckhurst directs and reunites the creative team behind his sell-out production of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, which transferred from a pie shop in Tooting, to the West End, and eventually to a sell-out New York run, with musical direction and supervision by Benjamin Cox, design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound design by David Gregory and casting by Will Burton CDG.

Ghost Quartet is an intoxicating musical of love, loss and spirits - of both the spectral and alcoholic kind. Wildly inventive, Malloy's piece draws inspiration from a rich tapestry of work from Arabian Nights and Edgar Allan Poe to Stephen King, Grimms' fairy-tales, Stephen Sondheim and Frozen, woven together by jazz, gospel, honky-tonk, folk ballads, electro-pop and jazz. This haunting song cycle is a story about stories themselves; how we tell them, how we hear them, and how they evolve, intertwine and draw us in.

Located in the heart of Soho in Walker's Court, the brand new Boulevard Theatre is situated in the exact location where Fawn James' grandfather Paul Raymond opened the original Boulevard Theatre which became home to Peter Richardson's Comic Strip in the 1980s. Architects SODA studio, in collaboration with theatre specialists Charcoalblue, have designed an innovative new flexible space which features Europe's most advanced revolving theatre and a two-floor glass bridge leading to a restaurant and bar area.

Open 8am to 1am daily, the Boulevard's restaurant and bar will cater to all tastes and budgets, from lunchtime light bites and grazing boards, to indulgent à la carte dining. Vibrant, sensory and un-fussy: the menus, created by head chef Greg Hillier, will focus on quality ingredients treated well with a conscious lean towards plant-based cookery. Audiences will be able to enhance their evening with a pre-show fixed price menu that will draw inspiration from the current production onstage, whilst enjoying a carefully curated range of drinks promoting top-quality local suppliers and artisan producers.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You