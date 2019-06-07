Casting Announced For 8 HOTELS At Chichester's Minerva Theatre

Pandora Colin, Ben Cura, Tory Kittles and Emma Paetz will make their Chichester debuts in Nicholas Wright's new play 8 Hotels, which Richard Eyre directs at the Minerva Theatre from 1 - 24 August (press night: 7 August).

1944. America. Celebrated actor, singer and political campaigner Paul Robeson - forever associated with 'Ol' Man River' - is touring the country as the eponymous hero in Shakespeare's Othello. His Desdemona is the brilliant young actress Uta Hagen. Her husband, the Broadway star José Ferrer, plays Iago.

All the actors are friends. But in mid-century American society, they are not all equals.

As the tour goes on, the boundaries between the onstage passions and their offstage lives begin to blur. Soon the chemistry between Robeson and Hagen and the rivalry between Robeson and Ferrer is every bit as dangerous as that between their famous characters. Revenge takes many forms and in post-war America it isn't always purely personal - it can be disturbingly political too.

Nicholas Wright's new play is based on true events involving some of the twentieth century's most influential American artists. His original plays include Rattigan's Nijinsky (Festival 2011) and, for the National Theatre, Mrs Klein, Vincent in Brixton (Olivier Award for Best New Play) and The Reporter, both directed by Richard Eyre.

Pandora Colin plays Othello's director, Margaret Webster. Her stage credits include Our Town (Regent's Park) and After the Dance (National Theatre), while film and TV include The Lady in the Van and Delicious.

Ben Cura plays José Ferrer; his screen work includes The Royals, Marcella, Gatecrash and The Rook.

US actor Tory Kittles makes his UK theatre debut as Paul Robeson. His screen work includes the US TV series Colony and True Detective, and the feature films Dragged Across Concrete and the forthcoming Harriet. On stage, he recently played Bolingbroke in Richard II at The Old Globe, San Diego.

Emma Paetz plays Uta Hagen. Her television credits include Gentleman Jack, Press and the forthcoming Pennyworth.

Director Richard Eyre returns to Chichester, following The Stepmother (2017). A former Director of the National Theatre, his recent films include King Lear and The Children Act.

The production will be designed by Rob Howell, with lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by John Leonard and video by Andrzej Goulding.

8 Hotels is sponsored by University of Chichester.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You