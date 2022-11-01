Casting And Ukrainian Captioned Performance Announced For Metta's Circus Musical THE LITTLE PRINCE at Taunton Brewhouse
Performances run 6 â€“ 30 December.
Award-winning theatre company Metta Theatre and the team at Taunton Brewhouse have announced full casting and creative team for their brand-new circus musical extravaganza The Little Prince, playing at the Somerset venue from 6 - 30 December, with a press night on 7 December, and a Ukrainian captioned performance on 28 December.
Stranded in the middle of the Sahara Desert, a brave pilot meets the Little Prince, a mysterious child from far away with a universe of stories to share. As water begins to run out, can these fantastical tales of adventure help this unlikely pair find a way home?
Based on the much-loved story by Antoine de Saint-ExupÃ©ry, join the planet-hopping prince on an intergalactic adventure like no other! You'll meet a host of colourful characters - from the friendly fox to prickly rose.
Joyously adapted for the stage by Metta Theatre and complete with spectacular circus and enchanting original songs, this uplifting tale of friendship and imagination is the perfect family treat this festive season.
The company of talented actors and circus artists - who will perform alongside a 24-person strong local youth ensemble - will include Joshua Frazer who will play 'Prince', Rosalind Ford as 'Pilot', Tilly Lee Kronick as 'Rose / Fox', Hazel Lam as 'Fox / Rose', Ben Kaufman as 'Drunkard / Lamplighter / King', and Freya Stokka as ensemble.
The Little Prince is directed by Metta Co-Artistic Director P Burton-Morgan, who also wrote the Book and Lyrics, with score by Candida Caldicot, Set and Lighting Design by Metta Co-Artistic Director William Reynolds, Sound Design by Beth Duke and Costume Design by Rosalba Mensah. Joseph Buckler is Musical Director and Freya Stokka is Associate Director.
P Burton-Morgan said, "Five years in the making, it's a joy to finally share this extraordinary production with audiences. Packed full of cyr wheel, unicycle, juggling, aerial hoop, fire and lots of acrobatics this circus musical will be a feast for both eyes and ears. I also can't think of a more important time to be reminded of the values of trust, friendship and kindness that this story embodies - the Prince is right - we must look with the heart."
Will Bourdillon, Artistic Programmes Manager, said, 'We're over the moon to be presenting this classic story of friendship and imagination, retold in a spectacular new way by Metta Theatre. We look forward to welcoming people of all ages to the theatre for a festive treat this Christmas.'
On Wednesday 28 December, the 11am performance of The Little Prince will feature captions of the words on stage, translated into Ukrainian. This will enable audience members who speak Ukrainian to follow along and enjoy the show.
While every performance of this festive new musical will be creatively captioned, Metta Theatre and Taunton Brewhouse have added this performance to their Christmas schedule to welcome those in the local area who may have been affected by the war in Ukraine. All are welcome to attend the Ukrainian captioned performance of The Little Prince, which is now on sale at a reduced rate of Â£15 for all seats. Book online or by calling the Box Office on 01823 283244.
