Cast and Creatives Set For SIR GAWAIN AND THE GREEN KNIGHT at Claybody Theatre

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Claybody Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its Winter production, the magical Arthurian legend Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, at The Dipping House in Stoke-on-Trent from Friday 4 to Sunday 20 December 2026.

The production is set at Christmas in Camelot, where the King's nephew is to be Knighted on New Year's Day. It's a time of celebration, but Gawain's choice to join Arthur's Round Table hasn't pleased everyone and dark, envious forces are at work. When a strange, supernatural visitor interrupts the feast, the young Knight makes a deadly bargain and begins a dangerous quest.

The multi-talented cast of actor-musicians includes Thomas Cotran (The Grand Babylon Hotel, Claybody Theatre; Around the World in 80 Days, New Vic Theatre) as Gawain, Eddy Westbury (Bright Lights Over Bentilee, Claybody Theatre) as Lord Bertilak, Jessica Dyas (The Card, Claybody Theatre; One Man, Two Guvnors, New Vic Theatre) as Guinevere, Simeon Truby (Wicked, Apollo Victoria & UK Tour, War Horse, UK & South Africa Tour) as Arthur, Anthony Hunt (Macbeth, Queens Theatre, Hornchurch; Cabaret, Donmar Warehouse) as Sir Bedevere, Hannah Baker (Pride and Prejudice, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre) as Lady Bertilak, and Jessica Jolleys (A Matter of Life and Death, New Vic Theatre) as Morgan le Fay.

The creative team is led by Director Conrad Nelson and Writer Deborah McAndrew, alongside Musical Director Rebekah Hughes, Set and Costume Designer Dawn Allsopp, Lighting Designer and Production Manager John Slevin, and Choreographer Beverley Norris-Edmunds.

The production team includes Debbie Hall (Costume Supervisor), Rebekah Tunnell (Deputy Stage Manager), Beth Hill (Assistant Stage Manager / Wardrobe), and Ben Ford (Lighting and Sound Operator).

Artistic Director, Deborah McAndrew, who has adapted the story for the stage, said, "I'm so thrilled with this wonderful cast for Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, and it's lovely to welcome old friends along with exciting new talent. It's an epic tale and I know they'll fill the stage with fantastic energy and a real festive sense of fun."

Artistic Director and Director of the production, Conrad Nelson, said, "We're joined this Christmas by a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians. Audiences loved the live music in A Christmas Carol, and this year, once again, we'll be filling the atmospheric Dipping House with instruments and amazing singing voices."

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight runs at The Dipping House, Stoke-on-Trent, from Friday 4 to Sunday 20 December, with tickets priced at £16 (£14 concessions are available).

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