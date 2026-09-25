Cast and Creative Tea Set For ROBIN HOOD AND THE MERRY MANDEM at Stratford East

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Stratford East has announced the cast and creative team for its pantomime this 2026 holiday season, Robin Hood and the Merry Mandem, a rip-roaring East End take on the classic tale, running from 21 November 2026 – 2 January 2027. Tickets are now on sale.

The new production is written by BAFTA-nominated writer Yolanda Mercy (Queenie, Channel 4/Disney; Failure Project, Soho Theatre), and directed by Olivier Award-winning director Jade Lewis (Sleepova, Bush Theatre; Superhoe, Royal Court) who is also Associate Artistic Director of Stratford East, with music and lyrics by Stratford East pantomime veteran Robert Hyman and Set and Costume Design by Stewart J. Charlesworth.

The cast includes Ashley Joseph (JoJo & Gran Gran and Justin's House, CBeebies; The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, Robin Hood and The Blacks, Stratford East) starring as Robin, alongside Toyin Ayedun-Alase (The Clinic, Almeida; Much Ado About Nothing, RSC at the Barbican) as Mayor, Eshan Gopal (The Wizard Of Oz, London Palladium; Thriller Live, Lyric Theatre) as Lil John Jr, Daniel Jacob (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo & UK Tour; RuPaul's Drag Race UK, BBC) as Muva, Nickcolia King-N'da (Cruel Intentions, The Other Palace; The Provoked Wife/Venice Preserved, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Will Scarlet, Kandaka Moore (Cake, Lyric Theatre; Sylvia, ZooNation, Old Vic; ) as FT and Helen K Wint (Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Wyndham's) as Marian..

Completing the creative team are Choreographer Jade Hackett, Lighting Designer Craig West, Sound Designer Conrad Kira, Musical Director Rachel Wells, Casting Director Rob Kelly, and Costume Supervisor Chantal Short. Joining Rachel Wells in the band are Sara Farina on Bass and Perry Melius on Drums.

Jade Lewis, Director and Associate Artistic Director of Stratford East, said: “I believe that theatre is for everyone and families have a right to access theatre spaces, which makes directing a Panto such an honour and a privilege especially working with Stratford East Panto royalty Rob Hyman and Stewart Charlesworth. Yolanda Mercy is an incredible artist, who I have collaborated with throughout my career, and I am elated to be welcoming her to the wonderful world of Stratford East, to create a fun, dynamic, classic Stratford pantomime. Our cast and creative team are iconic in their own field which makes this collaboration a dream! I am so excited to be directing my first piece of theatre here at as an artist but also as the Associate Artistic Director.”

Lisa Spirling, Stratford East Artistic Director, said: “Here at Stratford East, we take Panto very, very seriously! Each year a brand-new pantomime is created especially for our audiences in Newham and beyond. This year we are delighted to bring Robin Hood to East London and to see them and their Merry Mandem let loose on our stage. This dream creative team is brilliantly led by our Associate Artistic Director Jade Lewis, working with her long-time collaborator writer Yolanda Mercy, who have come together with Stratford Panto legends Rob Hyman (music) and Stewart Charlesworth (design) to create a pantomime that is as irreverent, clever and magical as ever.”

Stratford is buzzing. The lights are glowing. And deep in the heart of E15, a new kind of hero is taking off their blazer and putting on a hoodie.

Join the Merry Mandem as they zip across East London streets, stations, shops and estates. They roll through Maryland, dodge the Central line rush and keep a close eye on anyone trying to ship them off to that terrible place far, far, away at the other end of the line—a true villain's punishment.

Robin and the crew are taking from the rich, backing the poor, and showing Stratford what happens when everyday people stand together. Expect an East End spectacle to remember, with stunning sets and costumes and rip-roaring comedy, Robin Hood will have you merrily riding off into the night.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 17 Hrs 52 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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