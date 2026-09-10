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Cast Set for PUSS IN BOOTS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Paul Robinson directs the stage adaptation by Nick Lane, with design by Helen Coyston and creative team including Tigger Johnson on lighting.

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Cast Set for PUSS IN BOOTS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

The cast has been announced for the Stephen Joseph Theatre's sparkling annual Christmas show – this year, Puss in Boots, which has been adapted for the stage by Nick Lane. Performances will run 5 to 31 December 2026.

They are Jacob Butler, Alyce Liburd, Sarah Pearman, Shannon Rewcroft, Georgie Samuels and Jess Woodward.

The show, directed by Paul Robinson and at the SJT from 5 to 31 December, introduces audiences to Sam, the unluckiest kid in Scarbarocia. It's not that he's shy. It's not that he's allergic to almost everything. It's not even that he lives in a draughty old mill with holes in the roof.

It's that his mum has got to go away to look after his auntie and she might not get back for Christmas… leaving his sisters in charge. And they're mean. To him… and to his cat.

In fact, it looks to Sam like this might just be the worst Christmas ever. Then the cat speaks to him. And everything changes.

This festive season, the team that brought you Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin and the UK Theatre Award-winning Beauty & the Beast invite you to spend Christmas with the craftiest cat in the Kingdom. There'll be songs, silliness and more saucers of cream than you can shake a mouse at.*

Fun for families (and felines) of all ages

*You should never shake mice. They do not like it. At all.

Puss in Boots is designed by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Tigger Johnson. Sound design is by Simon Slater, the Musical Director is Alex Weatherhill and the Movement Director is Stephanie Dattani.

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