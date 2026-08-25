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The cast has been announced for the autumn production at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre, a co-production with Newcastle's Live Theatre.

Phil Corbitt and Sarah Belcher will be directed by Maria Crocker in All at Sea, a new play by Alison Carr. Alison's previous plays Caterpillar and The Last Quiz Night on Earth have both been seen at the SJT.

Drawing inspiration from the notorious 'canoe man' story, All at Sea premieres at Live Theatre Newcastle from 24 September to 10 October, then plays at the SJT from 16 to 31 October.

Colin and Deborah are a couple with spiralling debt, a sky-high mortgage and seemingly nowhere to turn – until Colin comes up with the idea of faking his own death in a canoeing accident in the North Sea for an insurance payout.

Director Maria Crocker says: “I am so excited to welcome Phil Corbitt and Sarah Belcher to the All at Sea team. This sharp and witty play requires two expert actors to bring this extraordinary couple to life, and this casting has delivered just that.”

The creative team for All at Sea includes Hannah Sibai (Designer), Roma Yagnik (Sound Designer), Catja Hamilton (Lighting Designer) and Ziad Jabero (Composer).

All at Sea is presented by Live Theatre and Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Laurels and supported by Newcastle based architects SPACE.

It can be seen at Live Theatre Newcastle (24 September to 10 October), then at the SJT from 16 to 31 October.

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