Cast Set for GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT UK Tour

HighTide has revealed full casting for the upcoming tour of Ghost Stories By Candlelight, Elayce Ismail directs Katie Cherry (Sara and Izzy), Elizabeth Crarer (Natalie and Mary) and Loren O’Dair (Balladeer) in this modern twist on the genre.

Written by Kelly Jones, Shamser Sinha and Nicola Werenowska with music and songs composed by Georgia Shackleton the production begins at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on 13 October, with press night at The Old Library Colchester on 18 October, and tours to a further 21 venues including many non-traditional theatre spaces in the East of England. The production will also run at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe from 23 – 25 November.

A HighTide production, in association with Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Harlow Playhouse and Shakespeare’s Globe

GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT

Written by Kelly Jones, Shamser Sinha and Nicola Werenowska

With music and songs composed by Georgia Shackleton

East of England tour

13 October – 12 November at various times

Press Night: Wednesday 18 October, The Old Library, Colchester

Cast: Katie Cherry (Sara and Izzy), Elizabeth Crarer (Natalie and Mary) and Loren O’Dair (Balladeer)

Directed by Elayce Ismail; Designed by: Charlotte Henery; Lighting Consultant: Andy Purves; Design Assistant: Lauren Connolly; Wildlife and Folklore Consultant: Lora Aziz; Dramaturg: Clare Slater; Production and Stage Manager: Mitch Donaldson; Associate Producer: Karen Goddard

A sea mist descends.

The hound howls.

Sodium streetlights twitch.

A falcon soars above, on the hunt.

Gather close for a candlelit evening of chilling, contemporary tales, and haunting new folk music from the ‘Witch Counties’ of East Anglia. What happens when the ghosts of the past creep up on us today?

“A welcome reminder of how intimate and ambitious theatre can be.”

The Stage on HighTide’s previous shows

Ghost Stories by Candlelight is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, generously supported by East Suffolk Council, and sponsored by Adnams.

Kelly Jones’s theatre credits include When You See Me (Scottee and Friends), BUMP (New Wolsey Theatre), Room to Escape (BBC Arts), Comma (Sherman Theatre), Garden Paradiso (Mercury Theatre), The People’s Platform (Common Wealth Theatre).

Shamser Sinha’s theatre credits include Our White Skoda Octavia (Eastern Angles, Derby Theatre and UK tour), Three Sat Under the Bunyan Tree (Polka Theatre, Tara Theatre and UK tour), Khadija is 18 (Finborough Theatre) and The Dissidents (Kiln Theatre Young Company).

Nicola Werenowska’s theatre credits include The Secret Garden (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds), The Paradis Files (Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, UK tour), Silence and Hidden (Mercury Theatre Colchester, tour), Guesthouse (Sir John Mills Theatre, Ipswich, East of England tour) and Tu I Teraz (Hampstead Theatre, tour).

Georgia Shackleton is a folk singer and musician who specialises in working with traditional material from East Anglia. Her self-penned songs and traditional re-workings achieving national radio play on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4, BBC 6 music and a BBC 3 live session.

Elizabeth Crarer plays Natalie and Mary. Her theatre credits include The Tempest (Wiltshire Creative), The Snow Queen, Lark Rise to Candleford (Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Insane Root Theatre), The Ballad of Maria Marten (Eastern Angles, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough),Macbeth, Matilda the Empress (Rabble Theatre Company), When the Rain Stops Falling (Old Fire Station, Oxford), Shakespeare Undone (Natural Theatre Company), The Temples of Minerva (Butterfly Psyche), Bronte, Hamlet, Othello (The Watermill Theatre), Emily: the making of a militant (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds) The Disappearance of Sadie Jones (Bike Shed Theatre), Aunt (Th Royal Exchange), Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Applecartand The Browning Version (Theatre Royal Bath).

Katie Cherry plays Sara and Izzy. She recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) and trained with the National Youth Theatre. This marks her professional stage debut. Her film credits include Hamlet, and NW5.

Loren O’Dair is the Balladeer. Her theatre credits include The Tempest (Pleasance Theatre), The Wind in the Willows (Queen’s Hall Arts Centre), The Prince and the Pauper (The Watermill Theatre), Peter Pan (Troubadour Theatre), Alice in Wonderland (Stephen Joesph Theatre), 84 Charing Cross Road, Ghost Stories, Hamlet, Othello (UK tours), The Grinning Man (Trafalgar Studios), King Lear (Shakespeare’s Globe), Made in Dagenham (Queen’s Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre), The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Romeo and Juliet (US tours), Joan (Derby Theatre), Once (Phoenix Theatre), The Jungle Book (Citizens Theatre), The Johnny Eck and Dave Toole Show (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Christmas Carol (New Vic), Dream (RSC), Still Waiting (Battersea Arts Centre), Robin Hood (The Dukes, Lancaster), Celebrity Night at Café Red (Trafalgar Theatre), Dick Turpin’s Last Ride (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds), Ur-Hamlet, The Marriage of Medea (Odin Teatret), Sexting the Cherry (Southbank Centre), Before I Sleep (Brighton Festival), and The Fence (Birmingham Rep). Her television credits include Rellik; and for film Exit Medea, The Deathless Woman, and The Contract.

Elayce Ismail has previously worked with HighTide directing Girls (Aldeburgh Festival, Soho Theatre, UK tour). Her theatre credits include Calvino Nights (Minack Theatre), Love and Other Acts of Violence (Donmar Warehouse), Shedding a Skin (Soho Theatre), Nanjing (Shakespeare’s Globe), Under Milk Wood, The War of the Worlds (Northern Stage), Stay Another Song (Young Vic). Her opera credits include 4:48 Psychosis I (Paris Philharmonic), Our Dark Side and The Moon (Royal Opera House), They Whisper Don’t Gaze at the Stars… (English National Opera) and for film, Nanjing, AMAZON, and Simone.

GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Friday 13 October

Box office: 01284 769505 / https://theatreroyal.org/

Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich

Saturday 14 October

Tel: 01206 282931 / https://ipswich.cimuseums.org.uk/visit/christchurch-mansion/

Long Shop, Leiston

Tuesday 17 October

Box office: 01728 832189 / https://www.longshopmuseum.co.uk/

Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Wednesday 18 October

Box office: 01206 573948 / https://mercurytheatre.co.uk/

Dragon Hall, Norwich

Thursday 19 October

Box office: 01603 877177 / https://nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk/

Two Sisters Arts Centre, Felixstowe

Friday 20 October

Tel: 01394 279613 / http://twosistersarts.co.uk/

The Pumphouse, Aldeburgh

Saturday 21 October

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

The Seagull, Lowestoft

Tuesday 24 October

Box office: 01502 289726 / https://theseagull.co.uk/

The Brewery Tap, Peterborough

Wednesday 25 October

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Cambridge Junction

Thursday 26 October

Box office: 01223 511511 / https://www.junction.co.uk/

St Georges, Great Yarmouth

Friday 27 October

Box office: 01493 331484 / https://www.stgeorgestheatre.com/

The Ancient House Museum Thetford

Saturday 28 October matinee

Tel: 01603493625 / https://norfolk-museums.arttickets.org.uk/ancient-house

Manningtree, Red Lion, Tendring

Tuesday 31 October

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Food Museum, Stowmarket

Wednesday 1 November

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Monks Barn, Harlow

Friday 3 November, 7pm

Tel: 01375 891592 / https://www.yeoldeploughhouse.co.uk/

The Froize Pub, Woodbridge

Friday 10 November

Tel: 01394 450282 / https://froize.co.uk/product/ghost-stories-by-candlelight-friday-10th-november-2023/

King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Thursday 2 November

Box office: 01553 764864 / https://kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/

Sheringham Little Theatre

Saturday 4 November

Box office: 01263 822347 / https://sheringhamlittletheatre.com/

Wingfield Barns, Suffolk

Wednesday 8 November

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Wells Maltings, Norfolk

Thursday 9 November

Box office: 01328 710885 / https://www.wellsmaltings.org.uk/

King’s Head, Woodbridge

Saturday 11 November

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Station Pub, Framlingham

Sunday 12 November

Tickets available through HighTide / https://hightide.org.uk/

Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe

Thursday 23 – Sunday 25 November

Box office: 020 7401 9919 / https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/