Cast Set For WIND IN THE WILLOWS at Shakespeare North Playhouse

Shakespeare North Playhouse has announced the cast for their upcoming Christmas production of The Wind in The Willows (24th Nov 23- 13th Jan 24). The cast includes Dead Boodaghians (he/him) Keziah Joseph (she/they) Jenny Murphy (she/her) Katie Erich (she/her) Bryony Maguire (she/her) Oluwalonimi Owoyemi (he/him).

Get ready for another whirlwind adventure in the Cockpit Theatre this Christmas time, as we head to the English countryside with our good friends Toad, Ratty, Mole and Badger!

The Wind in the Willows is a funny, timeless tale of friendship, courage, consequences and bravery.

When Mole forfeits his seasonal cleaning for the lure of the luscious riverbank, he has no idea of the thrilling (and slightly chaotic) journey that he and his friends are about to embark on…

Featuring live music and a talented company of actor-musicians, this delightful adaptation by Toby Hulse of Kenneth Grahame’s classic story is set to be the perfect festive treat for all ages.

Shakespeare North Playhouse’s The Wind in the Willows is:

Directed by Julia Samuels

Adapted by Toby Hulse

From the original story by Kenneth Grahame

Designed by Simon Kenny

Movement and Fight Direction & Choreography by Grace Goulding

Sound Design by Ernest Acquah

Lighting Design by Ben Cowens

And Musical Direction by Sarah Llewelyn

Production Manager - James Thompson

Company Stage Manager - Jon Calvert

Deputy Stage Manager - Helen Lainsbury

Assistant Stage Manager - Ella Duffy

Costume Supervisor - Alice Roberts

Casting by Claire Bleasdale

Tickets for The Wind in The Willows at Shakespeare North Playhouse are on sale now!

The Wind in The Willows is being staged at Shakespeare North Playhouse from the 24th November 2023- 13th January 2024.