Cast Set For Theatr Clwyd and Torch Theatre's KILL THY NEIGHBOR

The show will then take place at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, from 24 April – 4 May.

Feb. 01, 2024

Theatr Clwyd and Torch Theatre have announced the cast for their upcoming co-production, Kill Thy Neighbour. Written by Wrexham-born Lucie Lovatt, Kill Thy Neighbour is Lucie's first full-length play, a dark comedy about love, murder and feeling trapped in your own life.

Welcome to the village with views to die for…

Caryl and Meirion have lived in their postcard-perfect village for years – raising a family, repeatedly decorating, whilst watching their community slowly disappear.

Now Caryl wants to escape, but Meirion defiantly wants to stay.

Is it loyalty?

Belonging?

Cast Set For Theatr Clwyd and Torch Theatre's KILL THY NEIGHBOR Or a dark secret that will keep them here forever?

Some familiar faces are returning to the Theatr Clwyd stage for this production including Victoria John (Celebrated Virgins, Truth or Dare) as Caryl and Catrin Stewart (Cat on A Hot Tin Roof) as Seren. The venue welcomes Jamie Redford (Emmerdale, ITV) as Gareth, Gus Gordon (The Sandman, Netflix) as Max and Dafydd Emyr (Danny The Champion Of The World, Sherman Theatre) as Meirion.

The creative team includes Set and Costume Design: Elin Steele, Lighting Design: Lucía Sánchez Roldán, Composer and Sound Design: Tic Ashfield, Assistant Director: Ellie Rose, Casting Director: Polly Jerrold, Company Stage Manager: Alec Reece, Deputy Stage Manager: Tyla Thomas, Assistant Stage Manager: Emma Hardwick.

The show is a co-production with Torch Theatre, directed by Artistic Director, award-winning Chelsey Gillard. Chelsey Gillard said ‘Kill Thy Neighbour is both hilarious and spooky – my favourite combination. It speaks to issues directly affecting many communities in Wales and has such heart. I am passionate about new writing and new voices on our stages, this is Lucie's first play and is beautifully crafted and entertaining. The Torch is thrilled to be working in collaboration with Theatr Clwyd to bring this play to life and I can't wait to share it with audiences in Mold and Milford Haven'

Kill Thy Neighbour will be performed at Theatr Mix, Theatr Clwyd from 2-20 April. Accessible performances will take place on the following dates: BSL 6 and 12 April, audio described and touch tours 10 April and captioned performance 20 April.  Tickets are from £16. Booking is available at Theatr Clwyd's website Click Here or by calling 01352 344101.

