Cast Set For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Blackpool Grand

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Blackpool Grand Theatre has announced the cast for Jack and the Beanstalk, running in Blackpool from 4 December 2026 – 3 January 2027, with a press performance on Sunday 6th December at 2:00pm.

Returning to The Grand for the first time in more than 20 years, Jack and the Beanstalk will feature comedy, music, magic and all of the ingredients of a traditional family pantomime.

Under the direction of Kylie Butler, previously nominated for a UK Pantomime Award for Best Direction, this year's cast is led by Coronation Street favourite Lisa George as the magical Spirit of the Beans, alongside Blackpool panto legend, ITV's Britain's Got Talent finalist and UK Pantomime Awards 2025 'Best Comic' winner Steve Royle as Silly Simon.

Grand Theatre favourite Ben Harlow (Legally Blonde, Mamma Mia!) returns as the fabulous Dame Trott, while Shaun Dalton (Les Misérables) returns to the Grand for the first time in 19 years as the villainous Fleshcreep. Pantomime Awards 2026 winner Ruth Betteridge will play Jill Pickle and is back at the Grand for the first time in eight years, and Louis Hearsey (Heathers: The Musical) will play Jack Trott.

Also returning to the stage are young performers from Blackpool's Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre, whose relationship with The Grand's pantomime dates back to 1999. They have become a much-loved part of the production, bringing its biggest musical numbers to life while continuing a proud tradition of giving local young talent the chance to perform on one of the country's most beautiful stages.

This year, audiences will also be right in the middle of the action thanks to The Grand's incredible immersive 3D sequences.

Martin Dodd, Producer for UK Productions Ltd, said: “The best pantomime moments happen in the auditorium as much as on the stage. You hear children calling out to Jack, parents laughing with them and whole families reacting together when something magical happens. This year, the 3D element is going to magnify this all the more, with the audience quite literally stepping into the heart of the action!

Our team is absolutely brilliant - with an incredible cast, featuring familiar faces audiences will be excited to see and performers who know exactly how to make panto come alive. Add the choreography, magnificent staging, lighting and direction, and you have a real powerhouse of a show. Every element is there to make Jack's adventure feel bigger, funnier and more magical. I want families to leave smiling, still talking about their favourite moments and already looking forward to next year's show.”

Andrew Howard, Head of Audiences, Marketing and Sales at Blackpool Grand Theatre, said: “As opening night gets closer, this is the lovely part of the countdown when you can start making plans with the people you want beside you. Panto gives families time together in the build-up to Christmas, when life is busy and those shared moments can be hard to come by. If you've never brought someone to The Grand's panto, or you haven't been for a while, surprise them with tickets and come see what you've been missing. I hope you'll head home laughing, talking about your favourite moments and glad you made the date.”

Giants will stomp, magical creatures will soar and Jack's adventure will burst beyond the stage and into the auditorium. Prepare to duck, gasp, cheer and scream with laughter as the story climbs into the clouds around you.

This year's Jack and the Beanstalk continues that tradition with a production designed to give audiences of all ages plenty to shout about. From the moment the curtain rises, expect larger-than-life comedy, spectacular musical numbers, outrageous costumes, magical moments and plenty of opportunities to join in.

For those who would like to share the experience beyond their own circle, The Grand's Magic and Sparkle campaign helps children and families experience pantomime when financial barriers might otherwise put it out of reach – to donate tickets to families who might miss out, call 01253 290190.

With a stellar cast, spectacular 3D effects and a giant adventure waiting to unfold, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be one of the biggest Christmas treats in Blackpool this festive season.

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