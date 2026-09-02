Cast Set For ALADDIN at Rhyl Pavilion Theatre This Christmas

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Aladdin is set to bring pantomime magic to Rhyl this Christmas, and now the full cast has been revealed. Loose Women panelist Kéllé Bryan, award-winning Coronation Street actor Peter Ash and Britain's Got Talent champion Ashleigh and Tapas are among the line-up.

The line-up of television, music and pantomime stars also includes Casualty regular and Rhyl favourite Amanda Henderson, comedy genius Dan Whitley - back by popular demand, Alex Aram and Indiya Paine.

The award-winning Anton Benson Productions will present Aladdin which runs from Saturday 5 December to Thursday 31 December 2026 at the popular North Wales venue. Tickets are on sale now priced from £26, with a range of family, group and concessions also available.

Somewhere, in a land far away, Aladdin spends his days toiling away in his mother Widow Twankey's laundry – dreaming of a life in which he is rich and successful enough to look upon and woo the beautiful Princess Jasmine.

So, when his mysterious, long-forgotten uncle Abanazer arrives on the scene promising all the treasures in the universe if only Aladdin would agree to rescue him an old, dusty lamp, it seems all his dreams are about to come true.

Theatregoers can expect all the ingredients of a traditional festive pantomime, combined with the scale and spectacle that Rhyl Pavilion Theatre audiences have come to expect, including dazzling costumes, hilarious comedy and spectacular special effects.

Biographies

Kéllé Bryan appears as the Spirit of the Ring. Kéllé rose to stardom as a member of R'n'B multi-platinum girl group Eternal who sold more than 10 million records worldwide. She is a popular panelist on ITV's Loose Women and spent four years playing Martine Devereux in Hollyoaks. Most recently she appeared as Mum in BBC teen comedy drama Crongton while she has starred in many pantomimes.

Peter Ash is Abanazer. Peter is best known to television audiences for his role as Paul Foreman in Coronation Street, for which he has won two National Television Awards including Serial Drama Performance in 2024. His screen credits also include Hollyoaks, Footballers' Wives and, in 2026, The Teacher alongside Sheridan Smith. Stage credits include War Horse and Peter James's Picture of You.

Ashleigh Butler won the 2012 Britain's Got Talent, and the hearts of millions across the country, with her wonder dog Pudsey, with the pair becoming the first musical canine agility and freestyle act to take the title. For Aladdin, Ashleigh is joined by talented miniature poodle Tapas for a very special Christmas appearance as the Empress.

Rhyl panto favourite Amanda Henderson is Mrs Twankey. Amanda returns to the Pavilion Theatre after most recently playing Fairy Virtue in Mother Goose at Easter and appearing in Sleeping Beauty last Christmas. Meanwhile In 2023 she won a prestigious UK Panto Award for Best Mythical Being for her role as the Fairy in Jack and the Beanstalk at Rhyl. Amanda is known to TV viewers as nurse Robyn Miller in Casualty and is also a much sought after musicals performer.

Also back by popular demand after last Christmas is the hilarious Dan Whitley, who appears as Wally. The actor, singer and presenter has no fewer than 20 panto credits to his name and is also the director of - and performs in - musical family shows staged by Dantastic Productions.

Alex Aram is Aladdin. Alex's screen credits include Coronation Street and Emmerdale, while recent stage credits include Half a Sixpence, Guys and Dolls and Alice in Wonderland. He is no stranger to the role of Aladdin having previously appeared as the panto hero at St Helens Theatre Royal and at the Theatre Royal Bath.

Indiya Payne plays Princess Jasmine. Indiya graduated from the Urdang Academy in 2025 and made her professional stage debut playing the Spirit of the Ring in Aladdin at Redditch last Christmas, going on to join the original cast of musical comedy Something Rotten! at Manchester Opera House.

The Rhyl Pavilion Theatre is a modern 1,031-seat seafront venue in the popular North Wales resort. It is owned by Denbighshire County Council and managed by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL).

Anton Benson Productions Ltd produces successful Christmas pantomimes for venues across the UK in addition to providing Easter pantos for more than 15 venues nationwide each spring.

The company has worked with many big-name stars including Les Dennis, John Thomson, Kerry Katona, Mark Labbett, Su Pollard and Basil Brush.

Anton Benson of Anton Benson Productions said: “We're thrilled to be bringing Aladdin back to Rhyl Pavilion Theatre this Christmas and to be working with DLL once again. Having the full cast together for the first time recently was a really exciting moment, and you could immediately feel the energy and chemistry within the company.

“We have brought together an incredible group of performers who are going to make this a very special Christmas for audiences in Rhyl and across North Wales, and we're looking forward to moving into the Pavilion and making it our home for December.

“With lots of laughter, music, spectacular production values including a jaw-dropping flying carpet effect and plenty of audience participation, Aladdin is going to be a magical Christmas treat for the whole family.”

DLL Managing Director Jamie Groves added: “We're absolutely delighted to welcome such a fantastic cast to Rhyl Pavilion Theatre. They bring an incredible mix of talent, experience, personality and, most importantly, the ability to create the kind of Christmas magic that audiences remember for years.”

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