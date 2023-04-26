Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS

Nicoll Entertainment has announced casting for the 2023 UK tour of Dragons and Mythical Beasts, the award-winning family show that brings mythical creatures to life on stage using spectacular puppetry. The new cast includes Christopher Dobson (Dave the Hero Trainer), Dan Armstrong (Puppeteer / Understudy Host), Richard Booth (Puppeteer / Puppet Captain / Puppet Technician), Emily Cooper (Puppeteer), Gary Mitchinson (Puppeteer), Aiysha Nugent-Robinson (Puppeteer) and Amber-Rose Perry (Puppeteer).

Direct from a major 61-venue tour of the USA, Dragons and Mythical Beasts will open on tour in the UK on Friday 12 May at Corby Cube, before visiting a further 29 venues nationwide until Sunday 3 September, including Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Northampton, Southampton, Reading, Swansea, Plymouth, Eastbourne, Cheltenham, Nottingham, Cambridge, Bournemouth, Woking, Truro and Bromley to name a few. Tickets are on sale at all venues.

The production won the 2022 'Entertainment Now' Award for 'Best Show for Kids' at the Edinburgh Festival last year and was nominated for an Olivier Award for 'Best Family Entertainment' following its summer season at Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre, London in 2021.

Enter into a magical world of myths and legends as Dragons and Mythical Beasts unveils a myriad of dark secrets. Come face to face with some of the most fantastical creatures and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Meet the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon... This entertaining and educational show offers an adventurous live theatre experience for all the family, ages 3 and above.

Written and co-directed by Derek Bond, Dragons and Mythical Beasts reunites the creative team behind Nicoll's international smash hit, Dinosaur World Live, which returns to Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre this August. Co-directed by Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; War Horse NT Berlin), with Puppet Design by Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil), Set and Costume Design by Good Teeth, Composer and Sound Design by Max Pappenheim, and Lighting Design by John Maddox. Associate Director Emma Brunton and Costume Supervisor Louise Smith. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.

Tour Dates

Fri 12 - Sun 14 May

CORBY The Core at Corby Cube

01536 470470 | thecorecorby.com

Tue 23 - Thu 25 May

RADLETT Centre

01923 857546 | radlettcentre.co.uk

Sun 28 - Tue 30 May

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

01902 42 92 12 | grandtheatre.co.uk

Wed 31 May - Fri 2 Jun

BIRMINGHAM The Rep

0121 236 4455 | birmingham-rep.co.uk

Sat 3 - Sun 4 Jun

WORTHING Pavilion Theatre

01903 206206 | wtm.uk

Wed 7 - Thu 8 Jun

SWINDON Wyvern Theatre

0343 310 0040 | swindontheatres.co.uk

Fri 9 - Sun 11 Jun

CROYDON Ashcroft Playhouse

0300 500 0595 | fairfield.co.uk

Wed 14 - Thu 15 Jun

NORTHAMPTON Derngate

01604 624811 | royalandderngate.co.uk

Fri 16 - Sat 17 Jun

LINCOLN New Theatre Royal

01522 519999 | newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Mon 19 - Tue 20 Jun

DARTFORD Orchard Theatre

0343 310 0033 | orchardtheatre.co.uk

Fri 23 - Sun 25 Jun

TAUNTON Brewhouse

01823 283244 | tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk

Sat 1 Jul

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre

02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk

Tue 4 - Wed 5 Jul

DUNFERMLINE Alhambra Theatre

01383 733 666 | alhambradunfermline.com

Fri 7 - Sun 9 Jul

READING Hexagon

0118 960 6060 | whatsonreading.com

Tue 11 - Wed 12 Jul

SWANSEA Grand Theatre

01792 475715 | swanseagrand.co.uk

Fri 14 - Sat 15 Jul

PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal Plymouth

01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com

Tue 18 - Wed 19 Jul

EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre

01323 412000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Sat 22 - Mon 24 Jul

WINCHESTER Theatre Royal

01962 840440 | theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Wed 26 - Thu 27 Jul

HORSHAM The Capitol

01403 750220 | thecapitolhorsham.com

Fri 28 - Sun 30 Jul

ST ALBANS Arena

01727 844488 | alban-arena.co.uk

Mon 31 Jul - Wed 2 Aug

KING'S LYNN Corn Exchange

01553 764864 | kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Thu 3 - Sat 5 Aug

CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre

01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk

Tue 8 - Thu 10 Aug

NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk

Fri 11 - Sun 13 Aug

CAMBRIDGE Arts Theatre

01223 503333 | cambridgeartstheatre.com

Tue 15 - Thu 17 Aug

NEWPORT The Riverfront

01633 656757 | newportlive.co.uk

Fri 18 - Sun 20 Aug

BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion

0300 500 0595 | bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

Tue 22 - Thu 24 Aug

WOKING New Victoria Theatre

0333 009 6690 | atgtickets.com/Woking

Fri 25 - Sun 27 Aug

CHELMSFORD Theatre

01245 606505 | chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk

Tue 29 - Thu 31 Aug

TRURO Hall for Cornwall

01872 262466 | hallforcornwall.co.uk

Fri 1 - Sun 3 Sep

BROMLEY Churchill Theatre

0343 310 0020 | churchilltheatre.co.uk