Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS
Learn more about the cast here!
Nicoll Entertainment has announced casting for the 2023 UK tour of Dragons and Mythical Beasts, the award-winning family show that brings mythical creatures to life on stage using spectacular puppetry. The new cast includes Christopher Dobson (Dave the Hero Trainer), Dan Armstrong (Puppeteer / Understudy Host), Richard Booth (Puppeteer / Puppet Captain / Puppet Technician), Emily Cooper (Puppeteer), Gary Mitchinson (Puppeteer), Aiysha Nugent-Robinson (Puppeteer) and Amber-Rose Perry (Puppeteer).
Direct from a major 61-venue tour of the USA, Dragons and Mythical Beasts will open on tour in the UK on Friday 12 May at Corby Cube, before visiting a further 29 venues nationwide until Sunday 3 September, including Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Northampton, Southampton, Reading, Swansea, Plymouth, Eastbourne, Cheltenham, Nottingham, Cambridge, Bournemouth, Woking, Truro and Bromley to name a few. Tickets are on sale at all venues.
The production won the 2022 'Entertainment Now' Award for 'Best Show for Kids' at the Edinburgh Festival last year and was nominated for an Olivier Award for 'Best Family Entertainment' following its summer season at Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre, London in 2021.
Enter into a magical world of myths and legends as Dragons and Mythical Beasts unveils a myriad of dark secrets. Come face to face with some of the most fantastical creatures and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Meet the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon... This entertaining and educational show offers an adventurous live theatre experience for all the family, ages 3 and above.
Written and co-directed by Derek Bond, Dragons and Mythical Beasts reunites the creative team behind Nicoll's international smash hit, Dinosaur World Live, which returns to Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre this August. Co-directed by Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; War Horse NT Berlin), with Puppet Design by Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil), Set and Costume Design by Good Teeth, Composer and Sound Design by Max Pappenheim, and Lighting Design by John Maddox. Associate Director Emma Brunton and Costume Supervisor Louise Smith. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.
Tour Dates
Fri 12 - Sun 14 May
CORBY The Core at Corby Cube
01536 470470 | thecorecorby.com
Tue 23 - Thu 25 May
RADLETT Centre
01923 857546 | radlettcentre.co.uk
Sun 28 - Tue 30 May
WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre
01902 42 92 12 | grandtheatre.co.uk
Wed 31 May - Fri 2 Jun
BIRMINGHAM The Rep
0121 236 4455 | birmingham-rep.co.uk
Sat 3 - Sun 4 Jun
WORTHING Pavilion Theatre
01903 206206 | wtm.uk
Wed 7 - Thu 8 Jun
SWINDON Wyvern Theatre
0343 310 0040 | swindontheatres.co.uk
Fri 9 - Sun 11 Jun
CROYDON Ashcroft Playhouse
0300 500 0595 | fairfield.co.uk
Wed 14 - Thu 15 Jun
NORTHAMPTON Derngate
01604 624811 | royalandderngate.co.uk
Fri 16 - Sat 17 Jun
LINCOLN New Theatre Royal
01522 519999 | newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
Mon 19 - Tue 20 Jun
DARTFORD Orchard Theatre
0343 310 0033 | orchardtheatre.co.uk
Fri 23 - Sun 25 Jun
TAUNTON Brewhouse
01823 283244 | tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk
Sat 1 Jul
SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre
02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk
Tue 4 - Wed 5 Jul
DUNFERMLINE Alhambra Theatre
01383 733 666 | alhambradunfermline.com
Fri 7 - Sun 9 Jul
READING Hexagon
0118 960 6060 | whatsonreading.com
Tue 11 - Wed 12 Jul
SWANSEA Grand Theatre
01792 475715 | swanseagrand.co.uk
Fri 14 - Sat 15 Jul
PLYMOUTH Theatre Royal Plymouth
01752 267222 | theatreroyal.com
Tue 18 - Wed 19 Jul
EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre
01323 412000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk
Sat 22 - Mon 24 Jul
WINCHESTER Theatre Royal
01962 840440 | theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk
Wed 26 - Thu 27 Jul
HORSHAM The Capitol
01403 750220 | thecapitolhorsham.com
Fri 28 - Sun 30 Jul
ST ALBANS Arena
01727 844488 | alban-arena.co.uk
Mon 31 Jul - Wed 2 Aug
KING'S LYNN Corn Exchange
01553 764864 | kingslynncornexchange.co.uk
Thu 3 - Sat 5 Aug
CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre
01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk
Tue 8 - Thu 10 Aug
NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall
0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk
Fri 11 - Sun 13 Aug
CAMBRIDGE Arts Theatre
01223 503333 | cambridgeartstheatre.com
Tue 15 - Thu 17 Aug
NEWPORT The Riverfront
01633 656757 | newportlive.co.uk
Fri 18 - Sun 20 Aug
BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion
0300 500 0595 | bournemouthpavilion.co.uk
Tue 22 - Thu 24 Aug
WOKING New Victoria Theatre
0333 009 6690 | atgtickets.com/Woking
Fri 25 - Sun 27 Aug
CHELMSFORD Theatre
01245 606505 | chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk
Tue 29 - Thu 31 Aug
TRURO Hall for Cornwall
01872 262466 | hallforcornwall.co.uk
Fri 1 - Sun 3 Sep
BROMLEY Churchill Theatre
0343 310 0020 | churchilltheatre.co.uk