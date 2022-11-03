Cast Announced for DICK WHITTINGTON at the Key Theatre, Peterborough
The production runs from 25 November until 8 January 2023.
The Key Theatre has announced the full cast for this year's hilarious, fun-filled brand new family pantomime adventure Dick Whittington, running from 25 November until 8 January 2023.
Alongside the previously announced David Griffin-Stephens (he/him) as Dame Fanny Fitzbottom, and back by popular demand following his hilarious performance in last year's Cinderella, Simon Aylin (he/him) as Dick, the full lineup can now be revealed.
From queen of the London cabaret scene, having won London pride Cabaret Act 2022, to queen of vermin, Alexa Vox (she/her) will play the villain we all love to hate, the evil Queen Rat. From baddie to goodie, foiling her plans will be Lucy-Jane Quinlan (she/her) as Fairy Bowbells. No stranger to pantomime, Lucy-Jane's been nominated for a prestigious Great British Pantomime Award for best principal female for her role in Cinderella at the Lighthouse in Poole.
And certainly no stranger to the Key stage following a show-stealing performance as Dandini in Cinderella last year, the Theatre is delighted to welcome back Simon Rhys Jones (he/him) in the roles of Captain and King of the Disco. The cast is completed by Abigail Matthews (she/her) as Alice Fitzwarren.
Dick Whittington is the purrrfect pantomime adventure that follows our hero to seek his fame, fortune and happiness in London Town. With the help from the magical Fairy Bowbells and a trusted feline friend, can they stop the wicked Queen Rat from stealing all the sweets and taking over London?
As always with a Key Theatre pantomime, there is original music and script, packed full with comedy, magic, mayhem and more!
Tickets for Dick Whittington are available to buy online here: https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/event/dick-whittington/
